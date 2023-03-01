'What a miracle': Horse rescued from rubble 21 days after devastating Turkey quake

The animal was reportedly found in Adiyaman, Turkey, which suffered extensive damage during the earthquake

Corné van Hoepen
·Contributor, Yahoo News Canada
·2 min read
Horse found in Turkey rubble 21 days after earthquake

Rescue teams discovered a horse alive and well under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Adiyaman 21 days following the devastating earthquakes that rattled the country.

A video posted to Twitter shows rescue teams working together, eventually freeing the horse after several hours and leading it to safety.

Shared by Turkish entrepreneur Tansu Yeĝen, the video has since gone viral, racking up 3.4 million views by Tuesday afternoon.

“Amazing amazing amazing,” the businessman wrote in the caption of the post.

Comments have been pouring in from across the globe.

Another commenter pondered how many other animals could still be in need of help.

Reports indicate that the horse had been trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed structure since the February 9 earthquake.

It appears to have survived 21 days without food or water.

Some on Twitter questioned whether it is possible for a horse to survive that long without water.

But some others pointed to the rainfall Turkey received shortly after the earthquake as a possible source of water for the horse.

According to Turkish media, Adiyaman, located near the Syrian border, is in a region that suffered extensive damage during the February 6 earthquake.

A general view of the damaged Ulu Cami mosque, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A general view of the damaged Ulu Cami mosque, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Official numbers released by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Friday pin the death toll at 44, 218 with the number expected to continue to climb.

Nearly 240,000 rescue workers continue rescue efforts across the country’s worst-hit areas, however, there have been no accounts of survivors being rescued over the past several days.

No updates have been provided on the horse’s condition following the rescue.

