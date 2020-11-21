Turkey extends seismic survey work in disputed Mediterranean area to November 29

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey said it was extending the seismic survey work of its Oruc Reis ship in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean until Nov. 29, in a move that could add to tensions in the region.

NATO members Turkey and Greece are locked in a dispute over the extent of their continental shelves and conflicting claims to hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

The row erupted in August when Turkey sent Oruc Reis into waters also claimed by Greece and Cyprus.

Along with two other ships, the Ataman and Cengiz Han, Oruc Reis will continue work in an area west of Cyprus, a Turkish naval maritime notice said on Saturday.

Ankara pulled the vessel out in September to allow for diplomacy with Greece, but then sent it back to the area, prompting an angry reaction from Greece, France and Germany.

The ship had been expected to finish its work by Nov. 23.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Mark Potter)