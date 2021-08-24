Turkey expects to move from red to amber list in travel review this week

Antalya, Turkey ( Atıf Zafrak / Unsplash)

Turkey expects to come off the UK’s travel red list this week, according to the country’s UK embassy.

“The scientific data on Covid-19 support our expectation that Turkey will be removed from the red list at the upcoming review,” the embassy said in a statement to Sky News.

Reports suggest the holiday hotspot will be moved to the amber list in a travel review expected on Thursday. The move would allow double-jabbed Britons and all under 18s to travel without needing to quarantine in a hotel on return to the UK.

Turkey’s case numbers are now lower than those in the UK and its genomic sequencing has improved, its London embassy said.

The country also continues to progress with its vaccination programme, with more than half of adults now fully vaccinated, it added.

Turkey has been on the red list since May meaning travellers must spend 11 days in a quarantine hotel at a cost of more than £2,000 upon their return to the UK.

Just 1.7 per cent of those arriving into the UK from Turkey have tested positive for coronavirus in the last three weeks, according to NHS Test and Trace data. This figure is similar to that of Spain, which is already on the amber list.

“We expect the UK to take into account all these developments and remove Turkey from the red list this week,” the embassy added.

Turkey‘s tourist sector is pinning its hopes on Britain removing it from the travel red list to help it recover from the pandemic, a spate of wildfires, and Germany’s designation of Turkey as high risk.

Ulkay Atmaca, head of Turkey‘s Professional Hotel Managers Association, said with the fall in German bookings and the Scandinavian market remaining closed, the sector was looking to Britain, which sent more than 2.5 million visitors in 2019.

“We are eyeing the British market to open this week,” Atmaca said. “We expect a huge demand from the British market as it opens.”

