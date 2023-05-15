Turkey election: President Erdogan insists he can win as run-off vote looms

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was locked in a tight election race on Monday with a national election looking set to be decided by a make-or-break run-off vote.

Mr Erdogan, who has ruled his country with an increasingly firm grip for 20 years, said he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the election goes to a second round in two weeks.

With counting nearly completed, Mr Erdogan had 49.3 per cent of the vote - just short of the 50 per cent needed to secure victory.

His main rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, was on 45 per cent.

Mr Erdogan, 69, addressed supporters from the balcony of his AK Party headquarters in Ankara in the early hours of Monday.

“We don’t yet know if the elections ended in the first round... If our nation has chosen for a second round, that is also welcome,” he said.

This year’s election largely centred on domestic issues such as the economy, civil rights and a February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech at the party headquarters (AP)

Mr Kilicdaroglu, 74, the candidate of the six-party Nation’s Alliance said Mr Erdogan had lost the trust of a nation now demanding change.

“We will absolutely win the second round... and bring democracy,” he said.

Turkey has seen the suppression of freedom of expression and assembly under Mr Erdogan, and it is wracked by a steep cost-of-living crisis that critics blame on the government’s mishandling of the economy.

The country is also reeling from the effects of a powerful earthquake that caused devastation in 11 southern provinces in February, killing more than 50,000 people in unsafe buildings.

Mr Erdogan’s government has been criticised for its delayed and stunted response to the disaster, as well as a lax implementation of building codes that exacerbated the casualties and misery.

The results, whether they come within days or after a second round of voting takes place in two weeks, will determine if a Nato ally that straddles Europe and Asia but borders Syria and Iran remains under Mr Erdogan’s control or resumes the more democratic path promised by Mr Kilicdaroglu.

Polls closed yesterday after nine hours of voting in the national election that could grant Mr Erdogan another five-year term.

Voters also elected politicians to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which lost much of its legislative power under Mr Erdogan’s executive presidency.

The opposition has promised to return Turkey’s governance system to a parliamentary democracy if it wins both the presidential and parliamentary ballots.

More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million overseas voters, were eligible to vote in the elections, which come the same year as the country will mark the centenary of its establishment as a republic - a modern, secular state born on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.