Turkey earthquake live updates: At least 51 dead after 7.8 magnitude quake

At least 51 people are dead in Turkey after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country Monday morning, and 41 people were killed in the Syrian cities of Aleppo, Hama and Lattakia, officials said.

A disaster has been declared in both Turkey and Syria.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern.





Latest Developments





Feb 5, 11:47 PM

Dozens of buildings collapsed, officials say

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Authority Management (AFAD) said the earthquake Monday morning was felt in nine cities, and the epicenter is Kahramanmaraş



In Osmaniye, the city governor said 34 buildings had collapsed and there were five dead.



The Şanlıurfa governor's office said 12 people were dead and 18 buildings had collapsed.



-ABC News' William Gretsky