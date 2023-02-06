Turkey earthquake latest news: Second massive 7.7 magnitude quake strikes

A second earthquake has struck Turkey just hours after a massive 7.8 magnitude tremor struck the same region, killing more than 1,500 people.

The epicentre of the first quake was in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, with much of the devastation centred along the border region, where hundreds of thousands of refugees reside.

The second quake struck around noon and is feared to have caused many more deaths.

Hundreds of buildings were completely destroyed in the quake, with tremors felt as far as Cyprus and Egypt.

Turkish officials say more than a thousand people have been killed there while in Syria the death toll stands at more than 700.

Follow the latest below.

02:11 PM

Turkish transport ministry catches moment of earthquake

The Turkish Transportation Minister, Adil Karaismailoğlu, was being recorded when his office hit by one of Turkey earthquakes.

It is thought they had gathered for a meeting after the first one hit and the team was rocked by the powerful second one.

📍Ulaştırma ve Altyapı Bakanı Adil Karaismailoğlu'nun depreme yakalanma anı ekranlara yansıdı. pic.twitter.com/CcP52lWduG — Kampana News (@kampananews2022) February 6, 2023

02:06 PM

White Helmets have vast experience in rescuing people from collapsed buildings

The White Helmets, a civilian rescue group which set up in Syrian rebel-held areas during the country's civil war, are stepping up once again.

They are the most organised group of firefighters-come-medics in northwestern Syria and are used to dealing with the aftermath of Syrian government bombings.

Today they described the last pocked of opposition-controlled Syria as being “in a state of catastrophe” with “destruction, devastation, and collapse of buildings."

The group said the quake left “120+ civilians… dead, 230+ injured” in Idlib province and the countryside of Aleppo province, adding the death toll was expected to rise as “hundreds of families are still trapped under rubble.”

Story continues

White Helmets rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in Al Atareb, Syria - White Helmets

01:20 PM

Security camera footage shows moment of quake in Kahramanmaras

01:15 PM

How the Turkey earthquake compares to others

01:14 PM

British search and rescue teams deployed to quake zone

The UK has said it will send search and rescue teams and a specialised medical team to Turkey to assist with the response to the earthquake, which has killed at least 1,500 people.

“We stand ready to provide further support as needed,” James Cleverly, the foreign minister, said in a statement.

01:09 PM

Video: trapped Turks film video pleas for help

12:53 PM

Pope 'deeply saddened' by earthquake

The Pope has said that he is "deeply saddened" by the earthquake in a statement this afternoon.

It came as the death toll in Syria rose to more than 700 while there at least a thousand dead in southern Turkey.

12:22 PM

10 EU search and rescue teams mobilised

The European Union says that 10 search and rescue teams have been mobilised to assist Syria and Turkey.

"Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground," the European Commission said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Residents carry an injured child from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria's northwestern city of Afrin - AFP

12:03 PM

Iraqi Kurdistan halts oil to Turkish port due to quake

Reuters reports that Iraq's Kurdish region has temporarily halted the flow of its oil through the Turkish port of Ceyhan port after a major earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.

Oil exports will resume after careful "inspection of the pipelines is finalised", a statement from the ministry said.

11:59 AM

Turkish parliament suspended for one week

Turkey's parliament on Monday suspended its work for a week due to the earthquake.

Mustafa Elitas, deputy chairman of the ruling AK party, said the National Assembly will not convene today and will remain suspended for at least a week while the country is dealing with the earthquake that affected ten provinces.

A new, second earthquake was reported in the same Kahranmaras province on Monday afternoon.

Mehmet Emin Ataoglu rescued under the rubble of 6-storey-building after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Iskenderun district of Hatay - Anadolu

11:58 AM

Images from Hatay show appalling scale of destruction to homes

İsmail Arı, a Turkish journalist, has posted on Twitter a series of photographs from the Anadolu news agency that show the huge amounts of damage in Hatay province, southern Turkey.

Anadolu Ajansı deprem nedeniyle çok sayıda binanın yıkıldığı Hatay'ın Güzelburç Mahallesi'ni havadan görüntülemiş. Korkunç görüntüler... pic.twitter.com/qlQAewYIxA — İsmail Arı (@ismailari_) February 6, 2023

11:39 AM

Earthquake 'felt in Greenland'

The Danish Geological Institute has just said that the earthquake was so powerful that it was felt in parts of Greenland - more than three thousand miles away.

Meanwhile India has announced that it will be sending aid, one of around 45 countries to do so thus far.

A man carries a girl following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria

11:34 AM

Mapped: the location of both earthquakes

11:30 AM

A 'crisis in multiple crises'

Tanya Evans, the Syria director of the International Rescue Committee, says Syrians are already extremely vulnerable and that Monday's earthquakes will simply pile yet more horror onto them.

This earthquake is yet another devastating blow to so many vulnerable populations already struggling after years of conflict. It is a crisis within multiple crises - temperatures are plummeting to below zero leaving thousands exposed. Women and children will find themselves particularly at risk of exploitation and abuse should they find themselves once again displaced.

11:21 AM

Erdogan: Possibly worst disaster we've faced in a century

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, said on Monday the earthquake in the country's south-east is likely to be worse than anything Turkey has faced in almost a century.



"Tonight, at 04.17 a.m. we were shaken by the biggest disaster since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake," he said at the main response centre in Ankara.



"I wish God's mercy on our citizens who lost their lives in this great tragedy and a speedy recovery to our wounded."

Over 9,000 people are involved in rescue work, searching for survivors underneath the rubble in ten of Turkey's provinces, Mr Erdogan said.

Rescue workers and volunteers pull out a survivor from the rubble in Diyarbakir - AFP

11:13 AM

Reports of third quake

There are now unconfirmed reports of a smaller, third earthquake hitting Turkey. No further details have emerged yet.

11:06 AM

Death toll nears 1,500

At least 900 people have been killed in Turkey and a further 560 in Syria according to the latest estimates.

10:57 AM

Ukraine says ready to send rescue workers

Ukraine has said it stands ready to assist Turkey after two deadly earthquakes, despite being locked in a battle for survival against Russian invaders.

"Ukraine stands ready to send a large group of rescue workers to Turkey to assist crisis response. We are working closely with the Turkish side to coordinate their deployment," said the Ukrainian foreign minister.

10:51 AM

Second 7.7 magnitude quake hits Turkey

The US Geographical Survey has confirmed that a second earthquake, of at least 7.5 magnitude, hit the Turkey region earlier.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded a higher magnitude of 7.7.

Rescuers carry out a girl from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey - Reuters

10:39 AM

Reports of significant new tremor in Turkey region

There has reportedly been a major tremor in the same region moments ago. It is unclear if it was a second earthquake or an aftershock.

10:23 AM

Death toll could be in tens of thousands - monitor

Risklayer, a German independent research group on natural disasters, say its modelling suggests the death toll could be in the tens of thousands.

Its researchers estimate that between 4,400 to 39,000 people may have died, and based on the current situation the toll was likely to be around 16,800.

10:18 AM

Norwegian Refugee Council: Quake will worsen humanitarian crisis

Carsten Hansen, the Middle East regional director for the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), has said the quake "happened at the worst time of night at the worst time of the year."

This is a disaster that will worsen the suffering of Syrians already struggling with a severe humanitarian crisis. Millions have already been forced to flee by war in the wider region and now many more will be displaced by disaster. In the midst of a winter storm and an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, it is vital that Syrians are not left to face the aftermath on their own. NRC is assessing the situation in order to provide direct support to those most affected across Syria. A massive scale up is needed and our organisation will be part of it. We appeal to the international community for the immediate mobilisation of financial resources to support collective relief efforts in Syria and southern Türkiye. With every minute of delay, there will be lives lost.

10:15 AM

Israel to send medical and rescue workers

"At the request of the Turkish government, I have instructed all authorities to make immediate preparations to provide medical, and search and rescue assistance," Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has said.

"The foreign and defence ministers have already been in contact with their counterparts and we will - in the coming hours - agree on the dispatching of a delegation as soon as possible," he added.

10:13 AM

5,300 wounded in quake in Turkey

Turkey's president adds that some 5,300 people have been injured. He says a search and rescue operation is ongoing and that he cannot predict how far the death toll will rise.

10:10 AM

Death toll in Turkey rises to 912

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, is giving a statement about the earthquake.

He says it is the biggest since 1939. He adds that the death toll has already sharply risen to 912.

10:07 AM

Quake on similar scale to 1939 catastrophe that killed 30,000

Monday's earthquake had a magnitude of 7.8, the same as a catastrophic tremor in 1939 that killed tends of thousands of people.

The 1939 Erzincan earthquake occurred at 1am on December 27, in eastern Turkey and along the North Anatolian fault line.

Erzincan, the capital of the province of the same name in Turkey, is said to have been destroyed 11 times since 1,000 AD.

Severe earthquakes in Turkey are not uncommon as it sits on the Anatolian Plate, a major source of seismic activity.

10:00 AM

Two-thousand-year-old castle damaged by quake

Diyarbakir's two thousand year-old castle, which towers over the city, has been badly damaged by the earthquake.



Serdar Murat Gursel, head of the unit responsible for restoration of architectural heritage at the Gaziantep Municipality, confirmed on Monday some walls of the castle have collapsed, there are cracks in the facade and stones have fallen.



The castle was first built as a watchtower in the 2nd century A.D. Mr Gürsel said the last restoration was about five years ago.

#Kahramanmaraş’ta 7.4 şiddetinde #deprem meydana geldi.



Deprem 10 ilde şiddetli bir şekilde hissedildi: Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Diyarbakır, Adana, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman, Malatya, Hatay...



📌Tarihi Gaziantep Kalesi ve birçok bina yıkıldı pic.twitter.com/huasF38h1r — milliyet.com.tr (@milliyet) February 6, 2023

09:53 AM

Turkey quake one of the 'biggest in two decades'

Turkey's top earthquake scientist has described Monday's earthquake as one of the the biggest in over two decades.



"We are facing the biggest earthquake in 24 years in this part of the world," Dr Haluk Ozener, director of the earthquake research centre at Istanbul's Bogazici University, said in a statement on Monday.



"It was felt across our borders in Turkey, Northern Cyprus, Iraq and Syria and led to loss of life in some places. So far, 100 aftershocks have occurred."



He said he expected the aftershocks to continue in the coming days with a decreased intensity but warned that "these earthquakes can last up to a year."

Rescuers try to free a young boy from the rubble of a collapsed building follwoing an earthquake, in the Syrian border town of Azaz - AFP

09:50 AM

Concerns for "areas we haven't heard from"

The World Health Organisation has said it is concerned about areas of southern Turkey which "we haven't heard from," alluding to major power outages across the region.

A WHO spokesman said they were urgently working to map out the damage.

09:43 AM

Netherlands sending search and rescue teams to Turkey, Syria

Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, has said the rescue workers are on their way.

"Terrible news about the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Our thoughts are with all the victims of this severe natural disaster," he said.

People pull a survivor from the rubble in Diyarbakir on February 6, 2023 - Ilyas Akengin/AFP

09:37 AM

Syria death toll rises to 386

At least 386 people in neighbouring Syria have died after the earthquake, with the toll likely to rise.

This includes 239 people in government-controlled Syria and 139 in rebel-held parts of the country.

Northern Syria, which shares a border with southern Turkey - where the earthquake hit - has already been stricken by civil war and severe poverty.

09:33 AM

Watch: Hundreds dead after powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey

09:17 AM

Oil flows continue despite quake

There is no damage to the Kerkuk-Ceyhan pipeline carrying oil from Iraq to Turkey, or to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and oil flows are continuing on both after a major earthquake hit Turkey, an energy official told Reuters on Monday.

However, operations at the Ceyhan oil terminal in southern Turkey were suspended, the Tribeca shipping agency said, adding that an emergency meeting was being held on the issue.

09:03 AM

76 firefighters and eight rescue dogs en route from Poland

According to Polish media reports, the HUSAR rescue group is dispatching nearly 80 firefighters and eight rescue dogs to the earthquake zone. The aid workers are leaving from Warsaw today.

09:00 AM

Putin offers aid to Assad

"Please accept my deep condolences on the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction caused by a powerful earthquake in your country," Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We are ready to provide the necessary assistance in this regard," he added.

Mr Putin is a close ally of Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian dictator.

08:53 AM

Turkish army opens 'air aid corridor' to quake zone

The Turkish army says it has set up an air aid corridor to the earthquake zone southern Turkey. It comes amid reports that a number of airports in the region have had to suspend flights due to the quake.

08:49 AM

EU sends aid workers to southern Turkey

The European Union is sending aid workers to Turkey and drawing up further steps this morning, officials have said.

"Teams from the Netherlands and Romania are already on their way," EU emergency response commissioner Janez Lenarcic tweeted.

He said that the bloc's Civil Protection Mechanism had been activated to respond to the quake, which hit Turkey and Syria, causing deaths and destruction in both countries.

His office said that Turkey had requested EU assistance.

08:44 AM

Germany 'shocked' and will send help

"We are following the news of the earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border region with shock," Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, said on Twitter. "Germany will of course send help."

08:32 AM

Pictures show damage to Gaziantep castle

Images have emerged which show severe damage to the Hittite and Roman-era Gaziantep castle following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

Anadolu

08:30 AM

Millions left homeless in freezing conditions

The earthquake will force several million people living in the south of Turkey to camp out in the streets in the middle of an unusual cold spell: temperatures across the affected areas hovered around zero on Sunday night, and rain and snow is forecast for the next few years in the region where winters are typically mild.



Heating is likely to be a lasting problem in the region as the authorities cut off gas supply throughout, fearing incidents, and power supply was affected by the earthquake.



At least 30 substations were damaged, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez told a televised briefing, and blackouts were reported in Antep, Hatay and Kilis. Authorities were rolling out generators and mobile power plants to provide electricity for essential services, hospitals and soup kitchens.

08:29 AM

Greece, Israel, Egypt offer aid

"Greece is mobilizing its resources and will assist immediately ... (we are) deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake disaster," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote in a tweet.

Writing in Turkish, Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered help in a message on Twitter, adding: "The State of Israel is always ready to send aid by any means possible. Our hearts go out to the families and Turkish people who are grieving at this painful time."

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry, in a statement early Monday, offered help to both Turkey and Syria following the powerful earthquake.

Search and rescue operation is being carried out at the debris of a building in Cukurova district of Adana after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit southern provinces of Turkiye, in Adana, Turkiye

08:21 AM

France 'stands ready' to assist earthquake victims

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said:

Terrible images come to us from Turkey and Syria after an earthquake of unprecedented force. France stands ready to provide emergency aid to the populations on the spot. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families.

08:19 AM

Map shows scale of earthquake, from Egypt to Georgia

Anadolu

08:13 AM

130 buildings collapsed in Malatya city

The governor of Malatya, a city in southern Turkey not far from the epicentre, says 26 people have died while around 130 buildings have been destroyed.

It is feared that death tolls such as these will rise significantly as the day progresses.

08:03 AM

Thousands of rescue workers deployed to southern Turkey

Rescue workers from across Turkey on Monday were making their way to the south on Monday morning. The city of Istanbul alone was sending almost 1,000 emergency responders.

Transport infrastructure across the south was badly damaged.

In Hatay, a regional capital just west of Syria’s Aleppo, rescue efforts are likely to be further impeded by a damaged runway at the local airport as a social media video shot on Monday morning showed an airport worker standing on the tarmac next to a knee-high bump of mangled asphalt.

Anadolu

08:01 AM

White Helmets: Syria in 'state of catastrophe'

Syria is "in a state of catastrophe" with "destruction, devastation, and collapse of buildings," the White Helmets rescue group has said on Twitter.

"Hundreds of injuries, dozens of deaths, many trapped under the rubble or stranded in the winter cold," the group which operates in rebel-held parts of the war-torn country said.

A doctor at a hospital in the countryside of the northwestern province of Idlib said it had received the bodies of 30 people.

"After the earthquake which occurred today, we received 100 injured and 30 martyrs," said Doctor Majid Ibrahim of the Al-Rahma hospital.

"The situation is too bad because a lot of people are still under the debris of the buildings," he told AFP news agency.

Anadolu

07:59 AM

1,700 buildings destroyed so far

The earthquake hit Turkey's densely populated south, and over 1,700 buildings were already declared destroyed, according to Vice President Fuat Oktay.



Diyarbakir's hilltop 2,200-year-old castle, towering over the city, was badly damaged by the tremours: Drone footage showed parts of the recently restored buildings and ramparts missing.



07:57 AM

"The earthquake destroyed everything, pray for us"

"The earthquake destroyed everything, pray for us," Fared Al Mahlool, a Syrian photojournalist in Idlib province tweeted at 5am local time.



He posted a series of grim images from the city of Salqin, Idlib, where residents were picking through rubble for their loved ones.



"We need international rescue teams to come to us from Turkey, people [are] under the rubble," he added.

07:52 AM

In pictures: Devastation across Turkey and Syria

Turkey - DENIZ TEKIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Turkey - Ghaith Alsayed/AP

Turkey - OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Turkey - Bekir Omer Fansa/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

07:48 AM

Epicentre near the city of Gaziantep

The earthquake struck at 4.17am local time at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles) near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which is home to around two million people, the US Geological Survey said.

Turkey's AFAD emergencies service centre reported the first quake's magnitude at 7.4, adding that it was followed by more than 40 aftershocks.

Turkey is in one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

The Turkish region of Duzce suffered a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999 - the worst to hit Turkey in decades.

That quake killed more than 17,000 people, including about 1,000 in Istanbul.

Experts have long warned a large quake could devastate Istanbul, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions.

A magnitude-6.8 quake hit Elazig in January 2020, killing more than 40 people.

And in October that year, a magnitude-7.0 quake hit Turkey's Aegean coast, killing 114 people and wounding more than 1,000.