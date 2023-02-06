Turkey earthquake latest news: Hundreds dead after powerful 7.8 magnitude quake

Turkey - Cuma Sari/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Hundreds of people have been killed after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck south-east Turkey and northern Syria in the early hours of Monday morning.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, with much of the devastation centered along the border region, where hundreds of thousands of refugees reside.

Hundreds of buildings were completely destroyed in the quake, with tremors felt as far as Cyprus and Egypt.

Fuat Oktay, Turkey's vice president, said 284 people had been killed and 2,323 people were injured.

Meanwhile in Syria, a government health official said more than 237 people had been killed and some 600 injured.

08:03 AM

Thousands of rescue workers deployed to southern Turkey

Rescue workers from across Turkey on Monday were making their way to the south on Monday morning. The city of Istanbul alone was sending almost 1,000 emergency responders.

Transport infrastructure across the south was badly damaged.

In Hatay, a regional capital just west of Syria’s Aleppo, rescue efforts are likely to be further impeded by a damaged runway at the local airport as a social media video shot on Monday morning showed an airport worker standing on the tarmac next to a knee-high bump of mangled asphalt.

08:01 AM

White Helmets: Syria in 'state of catastrophe'

Syria is "in a state of catastrophe" with "destruction, devastation, and collapse of buildings," the White Helmets rescue group has said on Twitter.

"Hundreds of injuries, dozens of deaths, many trapped under the rubble or stranded in the winter cold," the group which operates in rebel-held parts of the war-torn country said.

A doctor at a hospital in the countryside of the northwestern province of Idlib said it had received the bodies of 30 people.

"After the earthquake which occurred today, we received 100 injured and 30 martyrs," said Doctor Majid Ibrahim of the Al-Rahma hospital.

"The situation is too bad because a lot of people are still under the debris of the buildings," he told AFP news agency.

07:59 AM

1,700 buildings destroyed so far

The earthquake hit Turkey's densely populated south, and over 1,700 buildings were already declared destroyed, according to Vice President Fuat Oktay.



Diyarbakir's hilltop 2,200-year-old castle, towering over the city, was badly damaged by the tremours: Drone footage showed parts of the recently restored buildings and ramparts missing.



07:57 AM

"The earthquake destroyed everything, pray for us"

"The earthquake destroyed everything, pray for us," Fared Al Mahlool, a Syrian photojournalist in Idlib province tweeted at 5am local time.



He posted a series of grim images from the city of Salqin, Idlib, where residents were picking through rubble for their loved ones.



"We need international rescue teams to come to us from Turkey, people [are] under the rubble," he added.

07:52 AM

In pictures: Devastation across Turkey and Syria

Turkey - DENIZ TEKIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Turkey - Ghaith Alsayed/AP

Turkey - OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Turkey - Bekir Omer Fansa/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

07:48 AM

Epicentre near the city of Gaziantep

The earthquake struck at 4.17am local time at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles) near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which is home to around two million people, the US Geological Survey said.

Turkey's AFAD emergencies service centre reported the first quake's magnitude at 7.4, adding that it was followed by more than 40 aftershocks.

Turkey is in one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

The Turkish region of Duzce suffered a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999 - the worst to hit Turkey in decades.

That quake killed more than 17,000 people, including about 1,000 in Istanbul.

Experts have long warned a large quake could devastate Istanbul, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions.

A magnitude-6.8 quake hit Elazig in January 2020, killing more than 40 people.

And in October that year, a magnitude-7.0 quake hit Turkey's Aegean coast, killing 114 people and wounding more than 1,000.