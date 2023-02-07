Turkey earthquake latest: Fresh earthquakes strike as death toll nears 5,000

A man carries the body of an earthquake victim in the Besnia village near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria - AP

Turkey has been rocked by another earthquake of 5.6 magnitude, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake hit central Turkey early on Tuesday morning and had a depth of 2kms (1.2 miles), the EMSC said. A number of aftershocks are expected to occur.

It comes as rescuers in Turkey and Syria dug with their bare hands through the freezing night on Tuesday, searching for survivors among the rubble of thousands of destroyed buildings.

By Tuesday morning, the confirmed death toll across the two countries had surpassed 4,300, following multiple strong tremors near the Turkey-Syria border - the largest of which measured at a massive 7.8-magnitude.

09:57 AM

WHO issues urgent call for aid to Syria

Adelheid Marschang, the World Health Organisation's senior emergency officer, has said that Syria is in much more urgent need of aid than Turkey, which has a functioning government and rescue agencies.

This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region she said at the organization's board meeting in Geneva. All over Syria, the needs are the highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline.

Muhammet Ruzgar, 5, is carried out by rescuers from the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey - Reuters

09:44 AM

Latest images from the scene

Women sit outside in Hatay while the search and rescue team work after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude - Anadolu

Women sit outside while search and rescuw team work in Hatay - Anadolu

A man carries the body of an earthquake victim in the Besnia village near the Turkish border, Idlib province - AP

A 14-year-old boy is being taken out of the rubble of the collapsed building approximately 24 hours later during search and rescue efforts, in Kahramanmaras - Anadolu

09:22 AM

Rescue teams beginning to reach devastated Hatay area

The governor of the southern region of Hatay says rescue teams have started to arrive in the badly affected province where many locals say they have not received help or seen a single emergency worker 36 hours after the earthquake hit, Nataliya Vasilyeva in Istanbul reports.

Lutfu Savas, governor of Hatay, on Halk TV on Monday thanked the mayors of Turkey's three largest towns for sending food, tents and drinking water to the residents.

He said nearly 2,000 buildings have been destroyed in Hataya, including the municipality and the firefighters' department.

"Our losses are very high," he said.

Local residents across Hatay, a southern region that borders on Turkey, told the Telegraph they are having to remove the debris themselves, and 36 hours after the first tremor they have yet to see first responders.

Smoke billows from the Iskenderun Port as rescue workers work at the scene of a collapsed building - Burak Kara

09:20 AM

Twenty three million people may have been affected - WHO

The World Health Organisation has warned that as many as 23m people could be affected by the earthquake. More details to follow.

08:56 AM

Turkey arrests four over 'provocative' social media posts

Turkish police have arrested four people for posting what they describe as "provocative" social media posts online.

The online material was "provocative posts aiming to create fear and panic" according to police, perhaps implying that disinformation about the quake was being spread.

It is unclear what exactly the posts said but many Turks have taken to social media to criticise the emergency response by Turkish authorities, especially in disaster-stricken Hatay.

An aerial view of collapsed building as search and rescue efforts continue in Malatya after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Kahramanmaras - Anadolu

08:50 AM

Disaster management agency building in Hatay destroyed

In Hatay, one of the worst affected cities, the building that houses the region's disaster management agency has collapsed.

That's according to Ragip Soylu, the Turkey bureau chief for Middle East Eye.

He says in a post on Twitter that the residents in Hatay are so distraught that, when speaking to them, they "only cry...that’s the only thing they could do."

08:36 AM

Total collapse of highway connecting major cities in southern Turkey

According to Turkish media, a road connecting Gaziantep and Adana in southern Turkey has completely collapsed.

One video posted online shows that the road has been practically cut in half, with a ten foot drop between both ends.

The damage to infrastructure will make it much harder for aid workers to reach the most severely affected areas.

08:25 AM

Huge blaze rages on in Iskenderun port

Yesterday dozens if not hundreds of shipping containers were tossed around Iskenderun port like pieces on a board game when the earthquake struck.

This morning the fire, which appears to have been caused by flammable materials inside them, continues to burn.

08:19 AM

At least 1,600 dead in Syria alone

At least 1,602 people were killed and thousands injured in Syria following a number of deadly earthquakes and aftershocks in neighbouring Turkey, Reuters reports this morning.

State news agency SANA said at least 812 people were killed and 1,449 people injured in the government-held provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartous.

08:15 AM

California to send rescue dogs to Turkey, Israel sending 150 rescuers

Officials in California say nearly 100 Los Angeles County firefighters and structural engineers, along with six specially trained dogs, are being sent to Turkey.

Israel says it's sending a team of 150 people, including rescue workers and medical staff. Israel and Turkey have had tense diplomatic relations in recent years but they have gradually improved.

.@IsraelMFA colleagues just landed in Adana, Türkiye, as part of the Israeli assistance. They are here to help our dear Turkish friends in those difficult moments. #TurkeyEarthquake 🇹🇷🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/xn37aGc8yz — Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) February 7, 2023

08:07 AM

24,000 rescuers deployed by Turkey alone

Turkey has deployed more than 24,400 search and rescue personnel to the quake area, according to the Associated Press.

The number was expected to rise with the arrival of additional personnel though the wintry conditions were hampering their deployment, disaster management agency official Orhan Tatar said.

"The adverse weather conditions continue in the region. Therefore, from time to time it may be difficult to transport these search and rescue teams to the region," he said.

07:57 AM

Newborn 'saved from rubble'

A tiny newborn baby clutched from the wreckage of his family home was the most stunning of several miracle rescues that emerged in the aftermath of Monday’s catastrophic earthquake, Nicola Smith reports.

An unverified viral video showed the unclothed infant being cradled and rushed to safety past rubble and diggers in Afrin, northern Syria. It is believed he was born under collapsed buildings in the hours after the 7.8 quake, but that his mother tragically died.

Elsewhere, in the Syrian village of Qatma, three small, dust-covered toes, poking through the broken iron rods in a mound of rubble offered a glimmer of hope to Syrian rescuers as they raced to rescue another young boy.

Ahmed, a child of about four or five years old, was trapped by a giant, concrete slab as his home pancaked and crumbled when the earthquake struck in the early hours of Monday morning as he slept in his bed.

In a dramatic video released by the Syrian White Helmets, rescuers can be seen shouting urgent instructions to each other over the hammering of a pneumatic drill as they try to extract him from his terrifyingly cramped prison under precarious debris. Against the odds, they pull the boy free.

He is visibly in pain, scratched and caked in mud and blood, letting out a feeble cry as he cradled by a rescue worker and carried to safety. Ahmed is later seen on a stretcher, fitted with an oxygen mask as an ambulance rushes him to hospital. A medic by his side quietly comforts him with the word “yalla”, or “come on.”

Little is known about Ahmed or his family, beyond reports that his family had already been displaced by Syria’s brutal war to the village of Qatma, north of Aleppo.

27-year-old Merve Ozgurdemir is rescued under rubble of collapsed building after 27 hours of 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Diyarbakir - Anadolu

07:41 AM

Watch: moment building collapses as rescue efforts continue

07:29 AM

Rabbis save Torah scrolls from damaged synagoge

Jewish residents in Antakya, Turkey, have rescued a number of Torah scrolls from their synagogue after the city was struck by the earthquakes.

Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, the chair of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic states, posted a video clip that showed the scrolls, wrapped up in bundles, being taken away.

"Saving ancient Torah scrolls from the earthquake damaged synagogue of Antakya - home for a Jewish community for 2500 years... ," he wrote in a post in Twitter.

Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnaya in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province - Omar Haj Kadour

07:23 AM

Fleet of ten ships to ferry wounded from Turkey

Orhan Tatar, head of Turkey's agency in charge of earthquake response, said early Tuesday the number of injured is at least 20,426 and over 11,302 buildings have reportedly been destroyed.

Officials will be using ten ships to send injured residents to hospitals from the Mediterranean Sea port of Iskenderun.

Turkey is scrambling to respond to its most devastating earthquake in over eight decades as residents in several areas say they still haven not seen emergency workers more than 24 hours after the first tremor.

The death toll in Mondays' earthquake has gone up to 3,381 people, officials say.

A woman reacts while embracing another person, near rubble following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey - Reuters

06:51 AM

Watch: Newborn baby born underneath rubble in Syria

Video has captured the moment a newborn baby was born underneath rubble in devastated Syria.

A man is seen carrying the newborn from the ruins in the city of Afrin.

Video shows a child born under ruins in Kurdish city of #Jindiris in #Efrin. #syria pic.twitter.com/ajXZGx7MOB — Afshin Ismaeli (@Afshin_Ismaeli) February 6, 2023

06:46 AM

Freezing temperatures hamper rescue efforts

Freezing winter weather hampered the search for survivors overnight.

In the southern province of Hatay, Turkey, a woman's voice was heard calling for help under a pile of rubble. Nearby, the body of a small child lay lifeless.

"They're making noises but nobody is coming," a resident named Deniz said, while weeping in the rain.

"We're devastated, we're devastated. My God ... They're calling out. They're saying, 'Save us,' but we can't save them. How are we going to save them? There has been nobody since the morning."

Temperatures plummeted close to freezing overnight, worsening conditions for people trapped under rubble or left homeless.

In Kahramanmaras, north of Hatay, entire families gathered around fires and wrapped themselves in blankets to stay warm.

"We barely made it out of the house," said Neset Guler, huddled around the fire with his four children. "Our situation is a disaster. We are hungry, we are thirsty. It's miserable."

People warm themselves around a bonfire in the rubble in Kahramanmaras, Turkey - AFP

06:40 AM

Doctors Without Borders staff member dead as medical facilities overwhelmed

The medical aid organisation Doctors Without Borders has said a staff member has been found dead under the rubble of his house in Syria's Idlib province.

Other members of the organisation have also lost families, the group said.

"We are very shocked and saddened by the impact of this disaster on the thousands of people touched by it, including our colleagues and their families," Sebastien Gay said, the group's head of mission in Syria.

Meanwhile, medical facilities in northern Syria and Turkey have been overwhelmed with huge numbers of injured people, with medical personnel working around the clock to treat the wounded.

05:48 AM

In pictures: Rescue teams race to save survivors in Turkey overnight

Search and rescue team work at the site in Hatay

A person rescued after 26 hours in the wreckage of collapsed building in Osmaniye

Search and rescue operations are carried out in the wreckage in Osmaniy

05:29 AM

Map of the earthquakes on Feb 6

05:09 AM

China to give Turkey $6m in emergency aid

China has announced it will give 40 million yuan ($5.9 million USD) in emergency aid to assist Turkey's relief efforts following the country's major earthquake, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

In addition, China's Red Cross will give emergency aid of $200,000 to both Turkey and Syria.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will provide $1.5 million NZD to the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to deliver items such as food, tents and blankets, as well as provide medical assistance and psychological support.

05:03 AM

Watch: Syrian boy Ahmed found alive under concrete pile in earthquake rubble

Three tiny, dust-covered toes, poking through the broken iron rods in a mound of rubble offered a glimmer of hope to Syrian rescuers on Monday as they raced to rescue a young boy in the village of Qatma.

Ahmed, a child of about four or five years old, was trapped by a giant, concrete slab as his home pancaked and crumbled when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Monday morning as he slept in his bed.

In a dramatic video released by the Syrian White Helmets, rescuers can be seen shouting urgent instructions to each other over the hammering of a pneumatic drill as they try to extract him from his terrifyingly cramped prison under precarious debris. Against the odds, they pull the boy free.

Ahmed, a displaced child, was rescued from the ruins of his home in the village of Qatma, north of #Aleppo, #Syria. The family's house was destroyed by today's devastating #earthquake. pic.twitter.com/Ec4pommcLc — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 6, 2023

Read the full story by Nicola Smith here

04:19 AM

Death toll climbs to over 4,300 people

The confirmed body count from the powerful earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria has risen to over 4,300 as rescue workers contended with dangerous aftershocks including a 5.5-magnitude quake on Tuesday morning.

More survivors were pulled from the rubble overnight, bringing hope for families and search crews who have had to concede time is running out to get to every person known to be trapped under piles of tangled metal and concrete.

Bitterly cold temperatures could reduce the time frame that rescuers have to save trapped survivors, said Dr Steven Godby, an expert in natural hazards at Nottingham Trent University. The difficulty of working in areas beset by civil war would further complicate rescue efforts, he said.

Read the full story here

Police officer Zekeriya Yildiz hugs his daughter after they saved her from the rubble in Hatay - AFP

04:15 AM

Good morning

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck central Turkey this morning.

Meanwhile, the disaster death toll has soared above 4,300 people across Turkey and Syria.

We will bring you the latest updates here in our live blog today.