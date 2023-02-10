Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land

·1 min read

TEVEKKELI, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed a fissure slicing across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.

The jagged scar of bare and cracked earth, opened up by Monday's quake, cut deep into embankments and ran along expanses of open land up to the horizon near the town of Tevekkeli, in Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras.

When it hit a highway, it smashed the tarmac and metal barriers. Huge boulders had tumbled down the hills on the side of the road.

Drivers had to wait in turn to navigate the fractured route.

The combined death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades that struck southern Turkey and Syria stood at more than 22,000 on Friday.

Rescue crews saved a 10-day-old baby and his mother on Friday after they were trapped in the ruins of a building in Turkey and dug several people from other sites as President Tayyip Erdogan said the authorities should have acted faster. (Reporting by Issam Abdallah; Writing by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Latest Stories

  • GOP Gov. Chris Sununu jokes that Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'fur thing' at the State of the Union made her look like 'she belonged on the top of Mt. Washington'

    The coat with fluffy fur trim came to mind for the GOP governor as he mused to Politico about low Northeastern temperatures. "God bless her," he said.

  • Where you should head to survive an apocalyptic nuclear winter, according to scientists

    The Doomsday Clock has moved the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been - largely because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and also the climate crisis. Now, researchers say Australia and New Zealand are among five island nations most likely to survive an apocalyptic nuclear winter. The study, by the University of Otago and Adapt Research in New Zealand, looked at the impact of "a severe sun-reducing catastrophe" such as a nuclear war, super volcano or asteroid strike on global agricultural systems.

  • A large Burmese python was found on a Florida Keys highway. Did it just swim there?

    Pythons in Florida can be hunted all year because they are an invasive species.

  • 6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now

    Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...

  • Jammu and Kashmir: India's first big lithium find boosts electric car hopes

    India finds significant reserves of the element, vital in rechargeable batteries, for the first time.

  • Central Coast lake spills for first time in 12 years. It’s now at 99.7% of capacity

    Two months ago, the lake was less than a third full.

  • Strong winds sweep the GTA overnight, snow on tap for some Friday

    Gusty winds will continue blowing through the Greater Toronto Area overnight. Snow showers are on the way for some on Friday.

  • Mexico indefinitely bans great white shark cage-diving at this tourist hotspot

    The Mexican government has banned tourist operations at the Isla Guadalupe, popular among sharks and tourists, upsetting many companies.

  • Would you pay $40 for a bag of flour? Some remote First Nations in northern Ontario have no choice

    Food costs are going up everywhere, but in remote First Nations communities, sticker shock at the store is the norm. In at least one community, Marten Falls First Nation, there isn't even a store for in-person shopping. In Neskantaga First Nation, about 436 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., Chief Wayne Moonias said people are paying between $40 and $70 for a 10-kilogram bag of flour and upwards of $30 for sugar. That means making a traditional staple like bannock becomes a luxury not ev

  • Wind farm company wants court to stop Port au Port protesters

    The company behind a massive, multibillion-dollar green energy plan is asking Newfoundland and Labrador's top court to stop protestors from blocking access to its work sites on the Port au Port Peninsula. Lawyers for World Energy GH2 were in Supreme Court in Corner Brook on Thursday afternoon for a hastily called hearing. A group of protesters has been blocking an access road to one of World Energy's sites, on Newfoundland's west coast, for weeks. The Crown land, near Mainland, has been identifi

  • Several universities to experiment with micro nuclear power

    If your image of nuclear power is giant, cylindrical concrete cooling towers pouring out steam on a site that takes up hundreds of acres of land, soon there will be an alternative: tiny nuclear reactors that produce only one-hundredth the electricity and can even be delivered on a truck. Now, some universities are taking interest. “What we see is these advanced reactor technologies having a real future in decarbonizing the energy landscape in the U.S. and around the world,” said Caleb Brooks, a nuclear engineering professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

  • France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen

    A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline from the Iberian peninsula via France to Central Europe, is also delaying Europe's green energy legislation and threatening to break out into the open at an European Union summit on Thursday.

  • Study of forever chemicals in Cape Fear River fish produces some puzzling results

    Last summer, the state agency caught 250 fish from the Cape Fear River, targeting fish based on which are more likely to be eaten.

  • LRT wires 'melted' during January ice storm, transit commission hears

    An accumulation of ice during a storm in early January triggered a series of failures that knocked Ottawa's LRT system out of commission for days, the city's transit commission heard Thursday. During the storm, which began on the evening of Jan. 4, ice began to form along the overhead cable system that powers the Confederation Line. According to Richard Holder, the city's director of engineering services, the buildup was particularly heavy in a section near the Rideau River, between Hurdman and

  • Weather warnings call for icy afternoon, rainy night

    Freezing rain is expected to create slippery conditions in the Ottawa-Gatineau region Thursday, with rain following in its wake. According to warnings issued by Environment Canada, a few millimetres of ice will coat Ottawa and its neighbouring regions including western Quebec, as well as Cornwall and Bancroft, Ont. That should change to rain south of the capital late this afternoon, and in Ottawa by this evening. Special weather statements calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain overlap with so

  • Can hydrogen become the green fuel of the future?

    Advancements in hydrogen-related technology over the last year have brought a buzz to the alternative fuel, along with exciting new products.

  • Unscheduled PUB price adjustment brings lower costs on diesel, furnace and stove oil in N.L.

    In another unscheduled fuel price change, the Public Utilities Board has dropped the price on diesel, furnace oil and stove oil. Diesel dipped by another 11.6 cents per litre on Friday after dropping 6.2 cents a day ago in the weekly scheduled adjustment. Customers are now paying $2.11 on the Avalon, $2.13 on the Burin Peninsula, $2.14 in central Newfoundland, $2.15 in Springdale, between $2.12 and $2.13 on Newfoundland's west coast and between $2.13 and $2.15 on the Northern Peninsula. Furnace

  • Toddler pulled from ruins after 78 hours trapped by Turkey earthquake

    An hour earlier, a woman rescued from the rubble of an apartment building in another city, after 20 hours of digging

  • Nova Scotia pulls ahead in Atlantic Canadian race to supply Germany with green energy

    PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. — The Nova Scotia government has approved the first phase of a green hydrogen and ammonia operation led by EverWind Fuels in Cape Breton. The first phase includes the construction of a 300-megawatt hydrogen electrolysis plant and an ammonia production facility in the community of Port Hawkesbury, N.S. EverWind said in a news release that the $6-billion project will be the first industrial-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia operation in North America. The release says th

  • Atlantic Canada on the hook for heavy snow, ice and rain to end the week

    The final stop for a far-reaching low pressure will be Atlantic Canada, with heavy snow ice and rain threatening the region for Friday.