Turkey earthquake: Aleppo among worst-hit areas in Syria

Kathryn Armstrong - BBC News
·4 min read

Syria's war-torn city of Aleppo is among the areas to have borne the brunt of a deadly earthquake, which also devastated parts of southern Turkey.

More than 1,400 people have been reported dead so far in northern Syria following the quake.

Emergency rescue teams said many buildings were damaged or destroyed and that people were trapped under the rubble.

The region is home to millions of refugees displaced by the civil war.

Control of northern Syria is divided between the government, Kurdish-led forces and other rebel groups. They remain embroiled in conflict.

Even before the earthquake the situation in much of the region was critical, with freezing weather, crumbling infrastructure and a cholera outbreak causing misery for many of those who live there.

According to separate figures from the Syrian government and the White Helmets rescue group, which operates in rebel-controlled areas, more than 1,400 people have died in the region so far after the earthquake.

A video published on social media, and verified by the BBC, showed a building in Aleppo crashing to the ground as onlookers rushed to safety.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the Turkish city of Gaziantep. Twelve hours later, a second quake, which was nearly as large, struck 130km (80 miles) to the north.

Some Aleppo residents told Reuters they have nowhere to go, either because their homes have been destroyed or because they are afraid of further quakes.

A spokesperson for the White Helmets described north-western Syria as a "disaster area" and said families remained trapped under the rubble.

One man in the town of Jandairis told AFP news agency he had lost 12 members of his family in the earthquake. Another said some of his relatives were trapped under the rubble.

"We hear their voices, they're still alive, but there's no way to get them out," he said. " There's no one to rescue them. There's no machinery."

In government-controlled areas, all of the country's emergency services have been made available, including the army and student volunteers. However, BBC Monitoring's Hesham Shawish, a Middle East specialist, says this is not enough to deal with the scale of the destruction.

The International Rescue Committee, a charity with more than 1,000 members of staff on the ground in opposition-held areas of Syria, said it was already dealing with the region's first cholera outbreak in a decade and preparing for approaching snowstorms when the quake hit.

Freezing conditions and torrential rain were hampering rescue efforts.

Mark Kaye, the organisation's Middle East advocacy director, described the situation as a "crisis within a crisis within a crisis" and said vast swathes of the region were beyond contact because of damage to communication networks.

It may also take some time for international aid to arrive. North-western Syria has become one of the hardest places to reach, with only one small crossing on the Turkish border available to transport resources to opposition-held areas.

The clean up begins in Idlib after two earthquakes struck nearby Turkey
The Idlib region is among those that have been worst affected in Syria

Some people in remote areas are said to have been displaced as many as 20 times due to the civil war, which broke out in 2011 when a peaceful uprising against President Bashar al-Assad turned into violence.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians and fighters have been killed in the conflict and the resulting humanitarian crisis has been compounded in recent years by an unprecedented economic downturn.

Entire neighbourhoods and vital infrastructure, including hospitals, across Syria were already in ruins as a result of the fighting before the earthquake struck.

The government has called for international assistance - appealing specifically to United Nations member states, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian groups.

However, it has reportedly rejected claims that it has asked for Israel's aid. The two countries are still technically at war and don't currently have any diplomatic relations.

Dozens of other nations have promised help, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar. The UN said it has teams on the ground that are assessing the situation and providing assistance.

The BBC's chief international correspondent, Lyse Doucet, has said that Syria's President, Bashar al-Assad, may be forced to accept help from Western countries and neighbours he has often condemned for backing his enemies.

Russia, which already has a military presence in Syria due to its involvement in the civil war on the government's side, has also pledged its support.

Latest Stories

  • Jazz owner aims to showcase Utah with NBA All-Star Game

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When the NBA All-Star Game returns to Salt Lake City for the first time in three decades, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith anticipates the event will help build Utah into a destination for other major sporting events. “All the lights will be on us, but I think it is one more compelling event in a series we need to have, we should have, and we’re going to have,” Smith said Monday at a news conference. Hosting the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 is expected to drive significant e

  • Intruder breaches base of Air Force One, shot fired

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Another intruder has breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation's most sensitive military bases, and this time a resident opened fire on the trespasser, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement late Monday. During the incident, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, “a man gained unauthorized access to a JBA housing area,” Joint Base Andrews said in a statement posted to Twitter. “A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the in

  • Anthony Lowe: New video released in police killing of double amputee

    Police also released audio of an emergency call by a man who was allegedly stabbed by Anthony Lowe.

  • Hurricane deaths at nursing home: accident or manslaughter?

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla (AP) — A Florida nursing home administrator charged with causing the overheating deaths of nine patients after Hurricane Irma in 2017 went on trial Monday, with a prosecutor calling him a “captain who abandoned ship” while his attorney said he's a “scapegoat” for failures of the electric company to restore power. Prosecutor Chris Killoran told the six-member jury that Jorge Carballo is guilty of manslaughter because he failed to give adequate direction to his staff at the Re

  • UPDATE 2-In Syria, earthquake kills more than 100, injures hundreds

    A major earthquake killed dozens and injured hundreds Syria early on Monday, a senior health official said, as homes and historic buildings in north and west came crashing down. Deputy health minister Ahmad Damirieh told state television that at least 110 people were killed and more than 500 injured in the Syrian regions of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartous. Across Syria's affected areas, buildings have already been severely damaged and left structurally unsound by nearly 12 years of heavy bombardment.

  • Ohio crews release toxic chemicals from derailed train

    An evacuation order is in place for anyone within a one-mile (1.6km) radius of the site in Ohio.

  • Seth Meyers Mocks Fox News’ ‘Dumbest’ Chinese Spy Balloon Speculation

    NBCWhile the entire news media was consumed by a Chinese spy balloon that the Biden Administration ultimately shot out of the sky over the weekend, Seth Meyers noted on Monday that it was an “especially big hit” on Fox News, whose “human news balloons could not stop obsessing over it.”“An entire network became obsessed with a balloon like a five year old at a birthday party,” the Late Night host said, joking that President Biden should have announced that he had invited the balloon to appear in

  • Ghanaian striker Christian Atsu reportedly trapped in rubble after earthquake in Turkey

    The soccer world is awaiting word on an update regarding Christian Atsu as he is reportedly trapped following an earthquake in Turkey.

  • Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City

    MONTREAL — News that the City of New York is providing free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada highlights an urgent need to address the situation at the border, Quebec's immigration minister said Monday. Speaking to reporters in Montreal, Christine Fréchette called the report "surprising." She said Ottawa needs to "solve the problem of Roxham Road," which is an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal used by tens of thousands of people last year to claim asylum.

  • Live Updates | Turkey, Syria earthquake kills thousands

    War-ravaged Syria is calling on the United Nations and all member states to help with rescue efforts, health services, shelter and food aid following a massive earthquake that killed thousands in Syria and Turkey. The quake-damaged area in Syria is divided between government-held territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by government forces and borders Turkey.

  • Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians

    DARKUSH, Syria (AP) — A steady stream of injured flowed into an overwhelmed hospital in the town of Darkush, in rebel-held northwestern Syria on Monday, after a deadly earthquake struck the region. Mothers hovered over crying children. Amid the chaos, one man sat with a dazed expression, his face covered with abrasions. The man, Osama Abdul Hamid, barely made it out alive with his wife and four children from his apartment building in the nearby village of Azmarin. Many of their neighbors were no

  • Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000

    ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria searched through the frigid night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 4,000 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region. Authorities feared the death toll from Monday's pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks would keep climbing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region beset by Syria’s 12-year c

  • Photos: Magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastates Turkey and Syria

    The magnitude 7.8 earthquake near Gaziantep, a major city in southern Turkey, was followed by a second one measuring magnitude 7.5 about 60 miles away.

  • Turkey’s Earthquakes Struck the Heart of the World's Largest Refugee Population. Here’s How to Help

    More than four million Syrians who rely on humanitarian aid live in the region affected by the earthquakes, according to the U.N.

  • Earthquake death toll climbs to over 4,300 across Turkey and Syria

    The confirmed body count from the powerful earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria has risen to over 4,300 as rescue workers contended with dangerous aftershocks including a 5.5-magnitude quake on Tuesday morning.

  • Balloon bursts hopes for end to spiraling US-China tensions

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Monday was supposed to be a day of modest hope in the U.S.-China relationship. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was going to be in Beijing, meeting with President Xi Jinping in a high-stakes bid to ease ever-rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Instead, Blinken was spending the day in Washington after abruptly cancelling his visit late last week as the U.S. and China exchanged angry words about a suspected Chinese spy balloon the U.S. shot down. As fraugh

  • How you can help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria: These groups are taking donations

    Here's how you can help support earthquake recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria after several disaster relief organizations have mobilized.

  • Prepayment meters: Magistrates told to stop allowing forced installations

    Magistrates have been told to stop authorising warrants for energy firms to forcibly install prepayment meters.

  • Photos: Powerful Turkey, Syria earthquake leaves collapsed buildings, thousands dead

    More than 2,300 people have died after a devastating, historic 7.8 magnitude earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris and trapping hundreds of residents under rubble.

  • UK rescue workers heading to Turkey after quake

    Search specialists with equipment and trained dogs will contribute to an international response.