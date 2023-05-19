How Turkey became ‘Moscow on the Med’ – and what it means for your holiday

tourist looking at Iztuzu Beach and Dalyan panorama view from mountain - Getty Images/iStockphoto

Turkey’s sublimely beautiful southwest corner, an area of jagged limestone peaks fronted by fine sand and pebble beaches merging into the intensely blue waters of the eastern Mediterranean, is commonly referred to as the Turkish Riviera. The region’s beating heart, by far its largest city and home to a major international airport, is Antalya, blessed with 300 days of sunshine per year.

Given nature’s generous bounty and a top-notch tourism infrastructure, it’s no surprise that Antalya and its environs have become one of the most popular holiday destinations in the Med, with some 13.4 million visitors arriving by air in 2022. Of these visitors, an ever-increasing proportion are Russian – around three million in 2022. In the first three months of 2023 alone, over 213,000 Russians flew into Antalya; in comparison, just 89,000 Britons were tempted by its winter warmth.

But why is Antalya, and the Turkish Riviera (also often known as the Turquoise Coast) in general, so incredibly popular with Russians today that a December 2022 article in the New York Times was headed ‘Moscow by the Med’. And what significance, if any, does this have for visitors from the UK?

Sun, sea and sand

Antalya’s sun, sea and sand are obvious draws for any visitor from northern climes – they were certainly part of the allure that led me to live in this vibrant city between 2004 and 2013 and remain a regular visitor since my return to the UK. Throw in the reasonable (for visitors) cost of living, excellent cuisine, beckoning mountains, fabulous ancient sites and hospitable people and it’s easy to see why Antalya is very nearly the paradise its tourism gurus promote.

Russians are no less immune to such attractions, but the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 made Antalya and the wider Turkish Riviera even more popular. For though doors closed to Russians across the globe, Turkey not only avoided sanctioning Russia but kept in place its visa-free travel agreement with its neighbour across the Black Sea. Formerly an extremely attractive destination for sun-starved Russians, overnight it became a compelling one.

Harbor in Antalya old town in Turkey - Getty Images/iStockphoto

Relaxing on the cliff-top Varyant café with an old friend, Ahmet, who works in a city hospital, a gigantic Turkish flag rippling in the breeze above us, and spectacular two-mile-long Konyaaltı Beach curving away below us, our conversation soon ventured beyond the ongoing elections to an ever-present of Antalya life, the Russians.

“For the moment I’m lucky,” he told me. “My apartment is still $300 per month, but the one above has just been rented to a Russian family – the husband works in IT – for $1,500 a month. It’s crazy. It used to be mainly singles and couples here, but once Putin started to conscript males up to 60 years old many, families started to come as well.”

Ahmet lives in Konyaaltı, an area west of the city centre and extremely popular with Russians, along with adjoining Hurma and Liman. Signs in estate agents’ windows are in Cyrillic, and the government imposed a 10 per cent cap on the proportion of foreigners who can live in any one district (10 districts are already ‘full’) have only served to push Russians into other areas. “They’re even living in Korkuteli and Elmalı for God’s sake!” continued Ahmet, referring to two conservative rural towns perched high in the mountains behind Antalya.

Prime real estate

In 2015, the Russians were ranked fifth amongst foreign purchasers of homes in Turkey; since the war they have risen to the top of the league, buying some 16,312 houses in 2022, with the largest proportion in Antalya. Around 51,000 Russians now live here, and the city has learned to adapt both to their presence and to the vast numbers of Russian holidaymakers.

Local döviz (currency exchange offices) list the rouble third, after the euro and dollar, restaurant menus often have a Cyrillic version, Russian cuisine is on offer in districts with large Russian populations, and the websites of city shopping malls are in Turkish, English and Russian.

Konyaalti Beach is most popular beach with cafe and restaurants in Antalya, Turkey - Getty Images/iStockphoto

Inevitably, this huge influx has pushed up prices dramatically. Desirable but unremarkable apartments that a few years ago went for around $100,000 are today selling for $500,000; Airbnbs are costlier. Estate agents and property owners benefit from this, but the less affluent are suffering as soaring property prices have inflated the prices of basics. “20 Turkish Lira for a glass of tea in Konyaaltı,” spluttered Ahmet. “It’s outrageous”. It was. Three days earlier I’d paid 2.5 for the same beverage in Central Anatolia.

After saying farewell to Ahmet, I talked to Berry Voss, long-term Antalya resident and co-owner of Mithra Travel in Kaleiçi, Antalya’s picturesque old town, who wondered if there was another contributory factor to the rising prices in Antalya. “[Russians] tend not to bargain, and that’s too much of an invitation to some to inflate prices,” she told me, smiling wryly.

Blending cultures

Saying farewell to Berry I wandered down to swim from pretty Mermerli Beach, where inevitably many of the sun loungers were occupied by Russians.

Later, en-route to a favourite bar I passed the former Greek Orthodox church of St Alypius, disused since the 1923 population exchanges but beautifully restored in 2009. A service was taking place, intoned by a bearded priest in Church Slavonic to a small congregation of what I took to be Russians. They could, though, have been Ukrainian as despite the war and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church splitting from Moscow, the two peoples continue to worship together in Antalya, albeit with some friction.

So, does the Russian influx to this beautiful part of the world have much bearing on the experience of the average visitor from the UK? Apart from slightly higher prices than many other parts of Turkey, I’d say ‘no’. Along with Germans, Russians have long come to Antalya in large numbers, prices in any tourist-orientated destination are invariably higher than elsewhere (look at how dear British-dominated Kalkan is) and many resorts with visitors from multiple countries adapt their services accordingly.

The backdrop of the bloody invasion of Ukraine has given the Russian presence here a frisson it lacked before the outbreak of the war, but whether sanctuary-seeking expats or holidaymakers, like the rest of us, they’re here primarily to enjoy this beautiful region.

Have you visited Turkey recently? How have you noticed the country change in recent months? Please join the conversation in the comments below

