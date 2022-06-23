Turkey battles wind-driven wildfire near resort for 3rd day

·2 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Firefighting crews battled for a third day on Thursday a wind-driven wildfire that has blackened swaths of pine forest near a popular resort in southwestern Turkey and driven hundreds of people from their homes.

More than 2,500 firefighters, aided by water-dropping planes and helicopters, were deployed to fight the blaze that erupted on Tuesday in the Bordubet region, near Marmaris on the Aegean Sea coast. The blaze spread rapidly, fanned by winds.

Fires were raging in three locations around Bordubet, but had been brought under control at a fourth location, according to the office of the mayor for the Mugla region, which includes Marmaris.

Authorities have evacuated close to 275 people from the area as a precaution, the municipality said.

Vahit Kirisci, the forestry minister, said about 3,000 hectares (about 7,400 acres) of forest were affected.

In addition to thousands of personnel, 45 water-dropping helicopters and 12 planes were involved in the efforts to tame the blazes, he said. Qatar offered to send three helicopters while Azerbaijan said it would send an additional plane, he said.

Authorities meanwhile, detained one person who allegedly confessed to having deliberately started the fire, the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying. Earlier, reports said prosecutors were investigating the possibility of arson.

Extended drought conditions in several Mediterranean countries, a heat wave last week that reached northern Germany and high fuel costs for aircraft needed to fight wildfires have heightened concerns across Europe this summer.

Last summer, blazes that were fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including Marmaris. The wildfires, which killed at least eight people and countless animals, were described as the worst in Turkey’s history.

Villages and resorts had to be evacuated, with some people fleeing to beaches to be rescued by sea. The wildfires also threatened two coal-burning power plants.

Erdogan’s government came under criticism for its inadequate response and preparedness to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A seafood restaurant in Alabama is closing down because it cannot find enough cooks

    The owners of Bayley's Seafood Restaurant in Theodore had already reduced its operating hours after one cook left.

  • Boeing's iconic 747 will leave the assembly line for the last time this year. See one of last jumbo jets the planemaker will ever build.

    When the last 747 is complete, it will be the 1,574th jumbo jet Boeing has made in the over 54 years of the program.

  • Owner of Florida steakhouse says he's become a full-time chef who cooks 200 steaks a day due to the pressures of the labor shortage

    Bubba's Roadhouse churned out up to 400 steaks on Fathers' Day, but it had to close the day after because no staff were available, the owner said.

  • US pools struggling with lifeguard labor shortage

    A national lifeguard shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted communities to cut back on pools and hours.

  • Shiba Inu's SHIB Jumps Amid Speculative Frenzy, BONE Proposal

    SHIB rose by nearly 48% since the weekend before a sell-off this morning.

  • Lego going green means 'reinventing the entire product' ahead of $1 billion Virginia investment

    The Lego Group recently announced a $1 billion investment to build a new carbon-neutral factory in Chesterfield County, Virginia, in a strategic supply chain and sustainability move.

  • Dow futures slide 350 points as stock rally fades, with oil falling and Fed's Powell on deck to speak

    Recession worries are once again preying on investors, who will watch Fed boss Jerome Powell's testimony later for hints on the path of interest rates.

  • Portugal seizes tons of cocaine hidden in banana shipments

    LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Police in Portugal said Thursday they found just over 8 metric tons (8.8 short tons) of cocaine concealed inside banana shipments from Colombia. The cocaine was hidden in the hold of three cargo ships that docked in Setubal, a port about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the Portuguese capital Lisbon, police said. The ships made regular Atlantic crossings, and the cocaine was destined for several European countries, according to police. The seizure happened in recent week

  • Auditor general says NB Liquor lacks transparency in its business decisions

    FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's auditor general is calling for more accountability and transparency at the Crown-owned liquor corporation. In a report released today, Paul Martin says NB Liquor lacks proper documentation to justify its business decisions. Martin says the corporation has special arrangements with some producers that have resulted in profit margins lower than the margins it makes on its deal with other producers. He says NB Liquor doesn't have the required documentation to justify i

  • Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks

    LONDON (AP) — The airport lines are long, and lost luggage is piling up. It’s going to be a chaotic summer for travelers in Europe. Liz Morgan arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport 4 1/2 hours before her flight to Athens, finding the line for security snaking out of the terminal and into a big tent along a road before doubling back inside the main building. “There’s elderly people in the queues, there’s kids, babies. No water, no nothing. No signage, no one helping, no toilets," said Morgan, w

  • Gas at $5 leads some U.S. rideshare drivers to wrap cars in ads

    (Reuters) -When Duana Malcolm had her blue Hyundai Sonata sedan 'wrapped' as a mobile advertising board, the part-time delivery driver did not expect to make as much as $200 a month. Malcolm is one of the many rideshare drivers looking for alternate sources of income to cushion the impact of soaring gas prices and higher costs for everything from tires to servicing, as U.S. inflation touches a more than 40-year high. "It's not life changing money, but I know I'm getting money every month for the next five months that's going to ease my concerns," Malcolm, who drives in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas, said of the arrangement with outdoor ad firm Carvertise.

  • Walmart still under pressure amid rampant inflation, specifically gas prices

    Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner presented at the annual Jefferies Nantucket Consumer Conference this week, and it's clear that inflation is still weighing on the retailer.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • NHL Draft: Avalanche's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Colorado Avalanche may be the team of the moment in the NHL, but they'll have to stock up their prospect pool if they want to sustain the success in the long run.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel