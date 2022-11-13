Turf sales: Ban in Republic of Ireland renews peatlands debate

Robin Sheeran - BBC News NI
·4 min read

A ban on turf sales in the Republic of Ireland has raised questions about its future in Northern Ireland.

In October the government in Dublin introduced a ban on the sale of turf used as fuel.

Friends of the Earth warned this could result in more illegal cutting north of the border.

Sinn Féin - which opposed the ban - has called for better alignment of turf-selling laws on both sides of the border.

Peatlands are a major feature of the Irish landscape both north and south and perform a valuable environmental role as a carbon sink.

The turf-cutting debate springs from maintaining a balance between preserving the environmental value of peatland versus its traditional use as a domestic fuel.

Peatlands cover approximately 12% of the land area of Northern Ireland according to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) and they took thousands of years to form.

Last year, Daera conducted a public consultation for its Peatlands Strategy 2021-40.

The aim of the strategy is to restore Northern Ireland's peatlands, which are mostly in a damaged or degraded state.

Peat
Peatlands are formed from layers of ancient decayed vegetation

The publication of the strategy will require approval from the Northern Ireland Executive.

An executive has not been in place at Stormont since February when the Democratic Unionist Party withdrew from the first minister's position as part of its ongoing protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A spokesperson for Daera said the department would "continue to support ongoing peatland restoration projects in Northern Ireland, which may complement the Peatland Strategy Implementation Plan when it has received executive approval".

'Many alternatives'

James Orr from Friends of the Earth said most of the peat extraction in Northern Ireland was done using machines.

"This is a complete disgrace because Northern Ireland is one of the most important parts of Europe and the world for peatlands," the environmentalist added.

"The answer to a lot of these energy issues, we need to shift away from fossil fuels"

Mr Orr said he was deeply concerned about the extraction of peat for horticultural uses, the kind of peat that is sold in garden centres.

"There's so many alternatives," he said.

"What the legislation in the south may do is to drive even more illegal extraction in the north."

Dr Martin McHugh from the University of Limerick has researched the preservation of bogs but he is also a turf cutter, as an owner of bog land in County Mayo that he shares with his father.

He said that up until the 1970s turf was largely cut by hand using a tool called a sleán.

Machine cutters were then introduced including a "sausage" cutter that Dr McHugh says damages the bog by cutting drains under it and affecting its ability to retain water.

"In a dry summer, bogs can start to dry out naturally and they begin to release their carbon dioxide," he says.

The academic said one way to discourage people from cutting turf was to provide adequate compensation:

"If you pay them and you pay them appropriately they'll stop in the morning. I'll guarantee it," he said.

Under the new legislation in the Republic of Ireland there will be no restriction on people who own their own bog to use turf in their domestic fire or people who share turf with their neighbours.

The ban also covers the sale of smoky coal and wet wood.

A spokesperson for the Irish Ministry for Environment, Climate and Communications said: "The primary focus of these regulations is on improving air quality and improving people's health chances."

'Fuel poverty'

Sinn Féin opposed the introduction of the sales ban in the Republic of Ireland.

Declan McAleer, a Stormont assembly member for West Tyrone, and former chairman of the NI Assembly's agriculture committee, said it was important legislation in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland was aligned.

"It's important that we are aligned as closely as possible. In many parts of Ireland the border runs through these bogs," he said.

"There's a lot of rural communities that rely on turf to heat their homes. It's a fuel poverty matter.

"Turf is one of the few fuels that haven't rocketed in price."

Mr McAleer said in remote areas of his constituency, such as the Sperrin Mountains, homes were not connected to the gas network.

"Peatlands and bogs are of huge environmental and biodiversity value and they are vital for carbon storage but we also need to be mindful that people in those areas use it for heating," he added.

What are peatlands?

Peatlands are a type of wetland found in almost every country, from blanket bogs in the UK to swamp forests in Southeast Asia.

The term peatlands refers to the peat soil and the wetland habitat around it.

Peat forms over the course of millions of years as waterlogged conditions slow the process of plant decomposition.

The percentage cover of peatland on the island of Ireland is only exceeded in global terms by three countries - Finland, Canada and Indonesia, Daera says.

Latest Stories

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and assist on Saturday night as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary (6-6-2) while defenceman Rasmus Andersson chipped in with a pair of assists. Neal Pionk and Pierre-Luc Dubois replied for Winnipeg (8-4-1), who entered the night on a 6-0-1 tear and possession of the league's third-longest active points streak. Calgary native Josh Morrissey

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Canada ousted by Switzerland at Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canada was eliminated from the Billie Jean King Cup after dropping two singles matches to Switzerland in the women's international tennis competition on Friday. Bianca Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., fell 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Viktorija Golubic in the opener, before Montreal’s Leylah Fernandez dropped a 6-0, 7-5 straight-set decision to Belinda Bencic. "Today was super up-and-down," Andreescu said after her match. "I fought as hard as I could. "I felt like I could have play

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Mixon's big day before bye energizes Bengals for second half

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Mixon said he was out to show everyone he was “still that dude.” In making that point, the sixth-year running back might have revived the Cincinnati Bengals' season — as well as own. He certainly revived their confidence. Mixon's frustrating lack of production through eight games had reduced his role in the Bengals' offensive plans, with inconsistent line play taking part of that blame. Fans on social media wondered if his best years were behind him. After rushing for m

  • Tatum scores 43, Celtics beat Pistons for 6th straight win

    DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead Detroit, and rookie Jalen Ivey added a season-high 26. Marcus Bagley III made his season debut

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing