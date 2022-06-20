Turbocharged 1992 Chevy Silverado 1500 Rocks

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

We love fast trucks…

For those who never go to the drag strip, modifying an old Chevy Silverado for straight-line racing probably sounds completely stupid. After all, “everyone” knows trucks can’t be fast. If you’re laughing right now then you’ve probably seen plenty of quick pickups which have smoked muscle cars, Corvettes, and more. With the right setup, like what we see on this turbocharged ’92 Silverado 1500, these things can be absolutely lethal.

This 1992 Chevy Silverado is packing serious heat with a 4.8-liter Gen IV LS V8 paired with an Forced Inductions TDI 85/96 turbo for some force-fed fun. Backing that up is a Turbo 400 transmission and there’s a Quick Performance 9-inch rear. The setup is pretty impressive.

As they say, the proof is in the pudding and this truck has it. You’ll see it can run 10s in the quarter mile, so Vin Diesel would be wanting to make it his.

In the first video, you get to see this amazing Chevy pickup truck do a few passes. Some are alone and some are against other rides, but each one is impressive. The back end just sits down and the tires hook up without drama, making for a nice hard launch. Then the Silverado shoots down the drag strip like an arrow. To fine tune a build like this undoubtedly took a lot of skill, time, and patience so we appreciate the end result.

However, this build hasn’t been without its troubles, as you’ll see in the second video. Part of pushing the envelope in any vehicle is you’ll find the limits and when that happens, well carnage is part of the equation. The owner seems to have a good head on his shoulders and has a plan moving forward to get his truck to where it’s doing 5s in the quarter mile. It’ll be interesting to watch his journey unfold.

