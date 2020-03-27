Tupperware Shareholder Alert: Class Action Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Thornton Law Firm LLP alerts investors that a lawsuit has been filed against Tupperware Brands Corporation on behalf of Tupperware shareholders (TUP). There is no minimum number of shares required to be a class member and the lead plaintiff window is open. Investors who purchased TUP stock between January 30, 2019 and February 24, 2020 are encouraged to visit https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/TUP to learn about the lead plaintiff process. Shareholders may also contact the Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917. Interested TUP shareholders have until April 27, 2020, to apply to be lead plaintiff. The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal securities laws, and the class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/TUP

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The Company manufactures and sells an array of products for consumers under the Tupperware brand name. The Company also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose the following: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) Tupperware would need to investigate Fuller Mexico's accounting and liabilities; (3) Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about Tupperware's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. It is alleged that when the market learned the truth about Tupperware, investors suffered damages.

If you have purchased TUP stock (TUP) between January 30, 2019 and February 24, 2020, please contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917 to discuss the lead plaintiff process.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of shareholders. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

