Tuomas Rauhala appointed as Senior Vice President, Power System Operations

Stock Exchange Release 24 February 2022 at 09:05 EET

Tuomas Rauhala, D.Sc (Technology), has been appointed to Fingrid’s executive management group as Senior Vice President responsible for power system operations. He will join the company on 1 June 2022.

Rauhala (born in 1979) is transferring to this position from a management position in Fingrid's market innovations unit. Rauhala has worked at Fingrid in various specialist and supervisor positions for many years. He has also worked at Alsom Grid in development tasks between positions at Fingrid.

Rauhala will take over Senior Vice President Reima Päivinen’s tasks after his retirement on 1 June 2022.

Further information:

Jukka Ruusunen, President & CEO, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 40 593 8428



