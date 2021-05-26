Tunnel contract worth $757.1M awarded for Scarborough subway extension

Pre-construction work for the Scarborough subway extension project has begun at what is called the launch shaft site at the northeast corner of Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road in Scarborough. (Metrolinx - image credit)
Two Ontario government agencies have awarded a $757.1 million contract to a consortium to design and construct a tunnel for the three-stop Scarborough subway extension project.

Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx announced the fixed-price advance tunnel contract to Strabag on Tuesday.

In a news release, Infrastructure Ontario said Strabag includes Strabag Inc. as the construction team and Brian Isherwood & Associates Ltd. as the design team. Both companies have offices in Mississauga.

Infrastructure Ontario said pre-construction work on the project began in the spring and construction of what it calls the launch shaft will begin in June. The launch shaft site, where the tunnel boring machine will go into the ground to begin tunnelling, is located at the northeast corner of Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road in Scarborough.

The agency said major tunnel boring is expected to start next year.

According to Infrastructure Ontario, the work involves:

  • Tunnelling works for the 7.8-kilometre subway extension from Kennedy Station to McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue.

  • Design and construction of launch and extraction shafts, tunnel and headwalls for emergency exit buildings and stations.

  • Supplying the tunnel boring machine and installing precast concrete tunnel liners.

  • Activities necessary to build the tunnel, including disconnecting utilities, building supports for the shaft and headwalls, setting up a temporary power supply and arranging lighting, ventilation and drainage.

The agency added that the project underwent an "open, fair and competitive" procurement process that was overseen by a third-party adviser. It said Strabag submitted a proposal for the work.

In a blog post, Metrolinx said: "Now that all aspects of the advanced tunnel contract have been finalized, work continues at the launch shaft site to prepare for the massive excavation required before the arrival of the tunnel boring machine early next year."

Metrolinx said it will keep Scarborough informed of progress on the project and will hold a virtual town hall on May 31 to provide project updates and answer questions. To register, click here.

The project is a 7.8-kilometre extension of TTC's Line 2 subway. It will run from Kennedy Station northeast to McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

The line will include three new stations at Lawrence Avenue and McCowan Road, Scarborough Centre and a terminal station at McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

The project is a 7.8-kilometre extension of TTC's Line 2 subway. It will run from Kennedy Station northeast to McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East.(Metrolinx)

