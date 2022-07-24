Tunisians protest as country on cusp of becoming 'disgraceful dictatorial regime'

Stephen Quillen
·3 min read
Tunisian protesters during a demonstration against their president and the upcoming July 25 constitutional referendum - FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images
Hundreds of Tunisians took to the streets this weekend to protest a controversial referendum that has sparked fears that the Arab Spring’s last democracy is on the cusp of becoming a dictatorship again.

President Kais Saied, who ousted the government in a coup exactly a year ago, is holding a vote on a new constitution that would hand him almost full control of the North African country’s institutions.

It would also give him the power to dissolve parliament or extend his tenure if he deems there is an “imminent danger” to the state.

His mandate would be so expansive that even the constitution’s lead drafter, selected by Mr Saied, has said it would lead to a “disgraceful dictatorial regime" if passed.

Critics have urged Tunisians to boycott the referendum, describing it as a ploy to advance Mr Saied’s agenda under the guise of a democratic vote.

“We call on Tunisians to boycott the referendum and not to participate in any way, because this legitimises it,” Issam Chebbi, head of the centre-left Republican Party, said in a press conference earlier this month.

Tunisian protesters raise flags and placards on July 23, 2022 - FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images
On Friday and Saturday, hundreds of protesters including leaders of political parties and civil society organisations marched through central Tunis chanting "No to a dictator's constitution" and "Freedom, freedom... end the police state".

"The people want the fall of Kais Saied; the people want the fall of the constitution," they shouted as they waved Tunisia's red-and-white flag on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital.

Analysts say the president has stifled proper scrutiny of the document and manipulated the country’s election commission in the run-up to Monday’s vote.

“He ignored an online consultation for the public and even the consultative committees that wrote the first draft of the constitution, and put forward his own text in the end,” said Sharan Grewal, a professor at the US-based College of William & Mary.

Some smaller parties are campaigning for a “no” vote instead of a boycott, but the fractured opposition coupled with Mr Saied’s steady public backing means the constitution will almost certainly pass, albeit with low participation.

The controversy is the latest sign that the last remaining democracy created by the mass uprisings of 2011 known as the Arab Spring is on the cusp of being extinguished.

Demonstrators scuffle with police during a protest - REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Mr Saied, a 64-year-old former law professor, has been tightening his grip on Tunisia ever since he ousted the previous government, suspended parliament, and took over executive functions in what his opponents called a “coup” on July 25, 2021.

In the following months, he shut down independent institutions, cracked down on protesters and the media, and hit his political opponents with travel bans and arrests.

But much of the public, frustrated by years of economic decline and a dysfunctional parliament, has supported what Mr Saied has described as a bid to purge the country of “corrupt” politicians and restore order.

“Saied is on his own prophetic mission,” Saida Ounissi, a member of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party who served as a deputy in the previous ousted parliament, told The Telegraph. “He doesn’t seem to care about anything else - not the economy, civil society, or the functioning of state bureaucracy. He wants to concentrate [his] power.”

“There are still pockets of resistance,” added Ounissi. “If Tunisians want to live in a free and democratic country, we have to fight for it.”

