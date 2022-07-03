Tunisian constitution committee head blasts president's latest draft

TUNIS, July 3 (Reuters) - The head of Tunisia's constitution committee blasted the proposed constitution published by President Kais Saied this week, local Assabeh newspapers reported on Sunday.

Sadok Belaid, a former constitutional law professor was named by Saied to draft a "new constitution for new republic", said Saied's version was dangerous and did not resemble the first draft proposed by the constitution committee.

Belaid said the final constitution published by the president contains chapters that could pave the way for "a disgraceful dictatorial regime".

The president has not commented on the constitution since he published the text on Thursday in Tunisia's official gazette. The constitution would give Saied far more powers and will be put to a referendum next month. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by David Gregorio)