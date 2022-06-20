Tunisian coast guard retrieves bodies of four migrants

TUNIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Tunisian coast guards retrieved the bodies of four migrants whose boat sank off Tunisia, security official told Reuters on Monday.

He added that the bodies recovered in Skhira on Sunday were decomposing.

In recent months, dozens of people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy.

Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years, many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

