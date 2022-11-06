Wahbi Khazri playing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia - Tunisia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Getty Images/Fatih Aktas

With four managers since the last World Cup, Tunisia will be sorely hoping their internal upheaval will not affect performances on the pitch.

Now coached by Jalel Kadri, after replacing Mondher Kebaier who was fighting Covid, the team qualified for a second consecutive World Cup – but may be out of their depth.

They finished top of Group B in the second round of African qualifying and reached Qatar 2022 through a two-legged play-off with Mali.

Tunisia's recent international matches have seen wins over Chile, Japan and Comoros. However, their World Cup group is among the toughest of all.

Tunisia World Cup 2022 squad

Each country’s final World Cup squad of 23-26 players must be submitted to Fifa by November 13. Replacement of injured or Covid-19 positive players is permitted up to 24 hours before a team’s first match. This year the World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18.

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

As Tunisia team captain, Youssef Msakni, who plays for Al-Arabi in Qatar, has won 83 caps so far.

Cologne midfielder Ellyes Skhiri will likely feature in the Tunisia squad, having secured 45 caps and three goals since making his international debut in 2018.

Another favourite is the former Sunderland and Saint-Etienne forward Wahbi Khazri, who is now at Ligue 1 club Montpellier, and Manchester United teenager Hannibal Mejbri, who is currently on loan to Birmingham City.

What are Tunisia's fixtures?

What is Tunisia's World Cup record?

This will be Tunisia's sixth appearance at the World Cup. They made their debut in 1978, before qualifying three times in a row in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Their most recent outing was in 2018, when Tunisia were eliminated in the group phase after losing to England and Belgium.

Latest odds

