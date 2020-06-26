Tune In Tomorrow - Global Citizen And The European Commission's 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future'; Global Goal: Unite For Our Future-The Concert Broadcast Special To Premiere Tomorrow, Saturday, June 27, 2020 Following Global Goal: Unite For Our Future-The Summit

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS , June 26, 2020 /CNW/ -- International advocacy organisation Global Citizen and the European Commission are partnering on Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert, a globally televised and digitally streamed special that will air tomorrow. It will highlight the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities - including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson , The Concert will feature performances from Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, For Love Choir, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson , J'Nai Bridges with Gustavo Dudamel , Los Angeles Philharmonic & YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Justin Bieber and Quavo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and select members of the Original Broadway Production of HAMILTON with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Miley Cyrus , Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade . The Concert will also include appearances from Antoni Porowski , Billy Porter , Charlize Theron , Chris Rock , David Beckham , Derrick Johnson , Diane Kruger , Forest Whitaker , Hugh Jackman , Ken Jeong , Kerry Washington , Naomi Campbell , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau , Olivia Colman , Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

Usher will be performing his new song 'I CRY' for the very first time during The Concert, and he will also be donating his proceeds from the record to LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) in support of black-owned small businesses and community organizations. LISC is a core Global Goal: Unite for Our Future campaign partner.

Leading up to the global broadcast special, The Summit will feature panel discussions and interviews with experts and thought-leaders moderated by journalists Katie Couric , Mallika Kapur , Morgan Radford , Isha Sesay and Keir Simmons . Global leaders, and leading artists and advocates, including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau , Miley Cyrus , Angelique Kidjo and Ken Jeong will join the conversation. Experts and thought-leaders including Brittany Packnett Cunningham , Melinda Gates , Dr. Vin Gupta , NAACP President Derrick Johnson , Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Eddie Ndopu, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander will also participate in The Summit.

Viewers can tune in to 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert' on:

Europe— Canal+ Group: CSTAR in France , Playz RTVE and RTVE in Spain , ARD: ONE and Das Erste in Germany , Proximus in Belgium , Paramount in Sweden , Denmark and Finland

Africa— SABC: SABC3 in South Africa , and across Africa on Canal+ Afrique, MultiChoice Group: 1 Magic

Asia— Star India : Star Movies, Star World , and Disney+Hotstar channels in India , Fuji TV: FOD, Fuji TV Next, Fuji TV, BS Fuji, and TBS: Channel 2, TBS FREE, TBS TVer, Paravi, in Japan , and Mediacorp: Channel 5, meWATCH in Singapore

MENA — Comedy Central and Paramount

Australia— Channel Nine and 9now/ Channel 10

Latin America— Fundación Azteca: Azteca Uno in Mexico , Grupo Globo: Multishow, Globoplay and Música Multishow in Brazil , Chilevision in Chile , Telefe in Argentina , Comedy Central , Sony Channel, TNT, and VH1 across Latin America

The United States— iHeartMedia, MSNBC, NBC, SiriusXM's Volume Channel

Canada— Bell Media: CTV, MTV and Crave, CBC: & CBC Gem, Citytv, and Global TV

Worldwide— Bloomberg Television Global Outlets, Canal+ International, MTV International

Check listings for local start times

It will be streamed on global platforms including Apple Music & the Apple TV app , Beats 1, Brut, Deezer, Facebook, Insight TV, NBC News Now , The Roku Channel , TIDAL , Twitch , Twitter , Vodafone and Vodafone TV, Vogue Paris, Yahoo! and YouTube .

For more info on where to watch go here.

Supporting media partners including Condé Nast, Live Nation, Soundcloud, Spotify and theSkimm have created promotional content and dedicated marketing resources in support of The Concert.

Viewers can tune into the 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Summit' on:

Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9:00AM ET

It will be streamed widely on social media platforms and can be accessed at http://globalgoalunite.org.

The 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' campaign is supported by Foundation Partners Bloomberg Philanthropies, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, and Corporate Partners Citi, Procter & Gamble, SAP, Verizon and Vodafone.

For more information about Global Citizen and the campaign to support COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen. Visit http://globalgoalunite.org to learn more about Global Goal: Unite for Our Future.

Note to Editors :

Commitments at the 27 June Summit will support organisations at the forefront of developing tests, treatments and vaccines, as well as groups that will ensure the equitable delivery of these to everyone, everywhere, while strengthening health systems in the future:

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)

The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND)

GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

Therapeutics Accelerator

UNITAID

WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation

The International and Regional Response Network

About Global Citizen :

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards with tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48 billion , affecting the lives of more than 880 million people. For more information, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

Contact :

Global Citizen:

Charmion N. Kinder, media@globalcitizen.org

For International Press Inquiries:

Weber Shandwick on behalf of Global Citizen, globalcitizen@webershandwick.com

For U.S. Press Inquiries:

Sunshine Sachs on behalf of Global Citizen, GC@sunshinesachs.com

