The best Twitter alternatives to try out, from Mastodon to Hive

Twitter users have reacted strongly to Elon Musk taking over the platform – and not all in a positive manner (Gregory Bull / AP)

Twitter is in a right state, and has been since Elon Musk took over the platform in October 2022.

The latest news is Twitter users are only able to view a limited number of tweets a day. Even paid-up Twitter Blue subscribers are getting limited access, although with a ceiling of 10,000 tweets a day should make anyone hitting that limit question how they spend their time.

Are you a fan of TweetDeck? You only have a month to use it without Twitter Blue, as subscription-free access is ending in the first few days of August.

If you think Twitter is starting to feel like a sinking ship, with a captain hacking away at its hull with an axe, perhaps it is time to look for an alternative. Here are the best of the Twitter rivals.

Threads

Founded: 2023

Number of active users: N/A

Threads is the Twitter equivalent from Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. It has not launched yet but is expected to do so on July 6.

You can already “pre-order” the app from the iPhone App Store. But don’t worry, it’s free.

Threads has been in the works with Meta developers since January 2023 according to Meta chief product officer Chris Cox, as mentioned in an interview with The Verge.

We haven’t been able to try Threads yet, but screenshots tell us plenty about what to expect. It will function much like Twitter, based around short posts of, primarily, text and images. You can reply to people’s posts, as long as they haven’t limited such replied to folks mentioned in that post, or people they follow.

You will also be able to login using existing Instagram account details.

Bluesky

Founded: 2021

Number of active users: ~200,000

Work on this social network from Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, began in 2021. It is yet to open fully to the public, though. Only a relatively small number of users are currently on the platform, amounting to a coulple of hundred thousand, after a beta launch in February 2023. You need an invite to get on-board, best achieved by begging on another social network like Twitter or Reddit.

The Bluesky “big sell” is that it’s a decentralised network, although that won’t mean much to the average person looking for a Twitter alternative. It means the plan is for Bluesky to fracture into communities that are not centrally managed by Bluesky itself.

However, for now you can only join “@bsky.social”, which is Bluesky’s own community. The experience is also quite basic at present, lacking core Twitter features like direct messages.

Reddit

Founded: 2005

Number of active users: 52 million

Founded a year before Twitter, Reddit is an internet institution, but one that can often seem opaque and unfriendly to folks without a degree in internet culture. It has much more of the air of a classic message board or forum than Twitter and is broken down into often incredibly specific areas called subreddits.

These are home to some of the best and worst things the internet has to offer. And, of course, the bad bits have gained all the attention over the years. However, it’s a great place to indulge in hobbies with like-minded folks, while Reddit feeds such as /todayilearned and /dataisbeautiful are top time-killers minus the Twitter guilt.

Mastodon

Founded: 2016

Number of active users: One million

While Mastodon is one of the most similar-looking alternatives to Twitter, it will feel quite different in use. Twitter is a behemoth in which everyone tweets under the same virtual dome, while Mastodon operates as a series of smaller servers, each with a maximum of 250,000 participants.

A server is chosen on sign-up. There’s a server for “people in Scotland or who identify as Scottish”, for example, or another for “ravers”. Mastodon is going to feel a lot less busy than Twitter; it is less of a place to pick up social media clout than it is to connect with people who have similar interests.

Substack

Founded: 2017

Number of active users: 2 million paying subscribers

Substack essentially allows you to sign up to receive newsletters via email from notable and amateur writers. The platform has built a reputation as a refuge for media firebrands who have fled established news outlets. Among the notable authors on Substack are journalists Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi; renowned authors Salman Rushdie and Chuck Palahniuk; Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings; and political activist Michael Moore.

You can join, and even publish your own articles, for free. But, some writers charge a subscription for their newsletters, while others simply ask for a tip. Substack makes money by pocketing 10 per cent of the subscription fees, with additional costs for payment processing.

More recently, Substack has branched out to introduce podcasts and videos, though it’s mainly associated with written articles. Notably for alienated Twitter fans, it also just launched its own take on short-form text posts, dubbed Notes, which are uncannily similar to tweets. The move seems to have rankled Musk as Twitter is now effectively blocking users from interacting with Substack posts.

Hive

Founded: 2019

Number of active users: One million

Hive Social may appeal to those looking for something that behaves a lot like Twitter as soon as you sign up. Like Twitter, there’s a timeline and the ability to follow people and repost other people’s messages as you see fit. It does all this without timeline algorithms: you see things in chronological order as they’re posted, just like in the early days of Twitter.

There are big differences, though. For starters, there’s no limit to post length. This makes the bite-sized content Twitter offers optional, with no defence against blowhards who enjoy the sound of their own voices. Also, at the time of writing, it’s mobile-only, with no desktop experience at all.

The oddest thing? You can pick a song to play when anybody visits your profile, like in the old days of MySpace.

Post

Founded: 2022

Number of active users: None as yet

It’s hard to know what to expect from Post at the time of writing. Created by the former CEO of Google-owned Waze, Noam Bardin, the prospect of a social medium designed to make you smarter rather than angry has certainly piqued people’s interest. There are more than 100,00 people waiting to be granted access to the platform.

What we do know is that it seems like it’ll be a cross between Twitter, Medium, and Tumblr. Like Twitter, the aim is to encourage conversation between friends, strangers, and experts without barriers. Unlike Twitter, there will be no limit to the length of posts, rigorously enforced content moderation, and the ability to buy individual articles from publications you don’t subscribe to, to break people out of their filter bubbles.

“Post is designed to give the voice back to the sidelined majority; there are enough platforms for extremists, and we cannot relinquish the town square to them,” Bardin says.

CounterSocial

Founded: 2017

Number of active users: Around 30,000

A response to the ills that have afflicted social-media giants such as Twitter and Facebook, CounterSocial claims to take a “zero-tolerance stance” to “hostile nations, bot accounts, trolls, and disinformation networks”.

To this end, it blocks entire countries from accessing the network, including Russia, China, and North Korea. The app is very slow to load right now, though (perhaps caused by an influx of folks moving from Twitter).

Once you access it, the look is similar to that of Twitter, but with virtually zero engagement in posts from the “community firehose” of content promoted by the app itself. CounterSocial isn’t one for those looking to kill some time browsing social media streams. Bring some friends along. You might cringe yourself out of giving it a go if you read the platform’s FAQ section, though.

Cohost

Founded: 2022

Number of active users: Around 38,000

If CounterSocial is the “no bots” platform, Cohost aims to be the “no algorithm” social network, bringing back some of the feel of the internet of years gone by. It promises “no ads, no tracking”, for good.

You can try the service for free, but there’s also Cohost Plus subscription for $5 (£4) a month ($50/£40 a year) to support the developers, and unlock a few advanced features, such as large file uploads.

There’s no Cohost phone app yet, only a web interface, which isn’t easy to find. And its active user base is likely tiny. Sign up with a bunch of friends, though, and there are worse ways to keep in contact online.

Tumblr

Founded: 2007

Daily posts: Nine million

Tumblr is a social network many have forgotten existed. It was a giant back in the days before such platforms were routinely described as a “hellscape”. But according to a New Yorker interview with Tumblr CEO Jeff D’Onofrio, 48 per cent of active users and 61 per cent of new users are from Gen Z.

Today, it comes across as a much lower-stakes network than the big names. Since it has been around for ever, it doesn’t claim to want to clean the social-networking slate. It is less influencer-drenched than the more mainstream networks.