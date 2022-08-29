Tumbleweed Music Festival, Lourdes Medical Center, CRT and other Herald letters

Great events set over Labor Day

After such a long stretch of COVID-19 isolation, it is so good to see the Tri-Cities offering community gatherings again! We are fortunate to have beautiful venues and weather to allow for outdoor gatherings as well as having so many dedicated organizations that host family friendly events. The summer has seen the return of many favorites, and the fall is promising more of the same.

For example, over Labor Day weekend, Howard Amon Park in Richland will host the free Tumbleweed Music Festival with five outdoor stages (bring a blanket or chair). The Community Center and the Allied Arts Gallery will also have indoor venues. There will be over 120 free performances and workshops! www.tumbleweedfest.com.

Later in September, Christ the King will once again host their popular Sausage Fest with games, food, and live entertainment. https://www.facebook.com/CKSausageFest.

Thank you to all of the dedicated volunteers that provide our community with such wonderful entertainment!

Terri André, Kennewick

Strength alone not enough for society

It seems the only characteristic that matters today, is “strength.”

Gone are “cooperation,” “insight,” “diplomacy,” “foresight,” “morality,” etc.

Like a recipe, all of these are needed in a political candidate and a society.

These “ingredients” interact, … too much, too little, … good or poor quality.

“Loyalty,” like strength does not make one right, As G. K. Chesterton said, “My country, right or wrong, is a thing that no patriot would think of saying except in a desperate case. It is like saying, “My mother, drunk or sober.’”

OR, as I would add, parents who refuse to accept that their (spoiled) child could be anything — but perfect.

“Loyalty” can also weaken competition and quality.

If everyone bought Ford instead of Chevy (or vice versa) “no matter what,” why would either try to improve?

The same can be asked of “always voting along party lines.” Which may explain why one party isn’t “interested” in evidence from a courtroom or a science lab. Why the violence and vandalism of the Jan. 6th Insurrection is considered ... “legitimate political discourse.”

Story continues

The person most dangerous to the Republican party is also their most “loyal.”

The same is true of the Democrat party.

D. L. (Andy) Anderson, Richland

He’s thankful for TCs health care

I Cleofas M. Sandoval, being of sound mind and body, owe my good health to Dr. Judd Fitzgerald, his competent nurse Sarah, and staff. I live in Yakima but travel to the TCO medical clinic because I trust them. This is my third surgery through Tri-City Orthopedic; all three have been as well handled as I could possibly hope for. I would refer anyone to TCO.

I would also like to thank Lourdes Medical Clinic where my surgery was performed. Their kindness, professional staff and attention to detail put me at ease. I really liked it when I was asked if they could pray with me. If that doesn’t give you peace of mind, what could? Thank you all; now I will pray for you.

Cleofas Sandoval, Yakima

She’s happy to see civil discussion

Kudos to James White PhD for his letter to the editor regarding the teaching of critical race theory. This is an excellent example of a civil discussion of opposing views on CRT. We all have opinions, and we all enjoy the freedom of being able to respectfully express them.

Linda Parish MCJ, Kennewick