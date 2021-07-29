A Tumbler for Making Frozen Cocktails, a Bracelet That Keeps You Cool, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

6-clever-items-073021-frozen-cocktail

Rabbit Wine Frozen Cocktail Tumbler

Perfect for making frosé, just fill this leak-proof tumbler with your favorite frozen cocktail ingredients, pop in the freezer for at least six hours or overnight, and enjoy by the pool with a friend. It can hold enough frosé for two wine glasses of slushy, and has an insulated cuff to keep it cool all day.

Hot Girls Pearls Cooling Bracelet

Pop this pretty bracelet in the freezer for at least four hours before heading out in the heat. Then put on your wrist, which is a main touchpoint on your body for temperature control, and the frozen beads will keep you cool for at least 30 minutes. It's great for pregnant women or people who often get hot flashes when they're at the beach or on the golf course.

Fulton Classic Insole

This company sends you foot molds so you get the perfect insole fit. They're made of three sustainable layers--an extra soft vegan cactus top layer, an antimicrobial foam middle layer, and a shock-absorbing cork bottom layer--each one specifically designed to give proper arch support and align your hips and spine as you walk. Say goodbye to hip, back, and knee pain.

Home Depot Lifeproof Premium Pet Turf

Give your pet an outdoor experience that's great for balconies or small backyards and will even prevent your dog from forming a digging habit. This patch of turf is stain and odor resistant, prevents muddy paws and digging, and drains quickly so it will not puddle.

Miniware GrowBento Lunchbox

The lunchbox is meant to grow with your kid as they explore new foods. Fill it with purees and liquids now, and again with snacks and sandwiches in a few years when they get older. This set includes one bento box that's dishwasher safe and two spill proof-silicone pods that are fridge and freezer safe.

Pocket Casts

Have a hard time deciding on a podcast? This expert-curated app has filters that help you find a perfect podcast. There are sections for morning walks, taking a bubble bath, or even being productive. You can also build a queue and pair with your smart devices, all on an interface that's aesthetically pleasing.