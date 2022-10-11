Tulsi Gabbard is over Dems

Top Los Angeles officials are in turmoil following a leaked recording of racist remarks. Tulsi Gabbard is waving goodbye to the Democratic Party. And why an Andy Warhol image of Prince is headed to the Supreme Court.

But first: It's National Coming Out Day. 🏳️‍🌈 "I'm gay." "I'm transgender." "I'm nonbinary." Could the traditional "coming out" narrative someday be a thing of the past?

It's not me, it's Democrats – Tulsi Gabbard, probably

She's out. Calling on "fellow commonsense independent-minded Democrats" to join her, former Hawaii Rep. and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party. In a minute long video posted on Twitter, Gabbard said she can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party, which is "now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness." Gabbard ran in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race before suspending her campaign in March 2020 saying she would support President Joe Biden. She served in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party.

Racist leaked recording leads to LA resignations

Two days after audio leaked of a conversation between some of Los Angeles' top political players that included racist remarks, two Los Angeles officials have resigned – and it's still heating up. Catch up with the latest.

What we know:

Who resigned? After being heard making racist statements, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez announced Tuesday she is taking a "leave of absence" from the council. Another person at the meeting, Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, resigned from his position on Monday.

What's in the audio? Martinez made racist statements about a white council member's child, saying her colleague "handled his young Black son as though he were an accessory" and describing the colleague's son in Spanish as "like a monkey.” Martinez issued an apology and stepped down as president on Monday.

The bigger picture: The resignations complicate upcoming political races in the nation's second most populous city, where elections for mayor and councilmember seats are set for Nov. 8. The city council is set to meet Wednesday.

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, here at a news conference on April 1, 2022, announced on Oct. 11 that she's taking a leave of absence after leaked racist remarks.

What everyone's talking about

Murder charges dropped against Adnan Syed

More than 20 years ago, a shaky murder case against Adnan Syed landed him in prison for the killing of Hae Min Lee. On Tuesday, Syed became a free man. The city of Baltimore's state's attorney's office dropped its case against Syed, who was convicted in the 1999 killing that was spotlighted in the hit podcast "Serial." Syed has maintained his innocence since before he was sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years, in the strangling of Lee, who was 18 at the time. The state's attorney's office said it will continue to pursue justice for Lee, adding that there is an open, pending investigation into her death.

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19 in Baltimore.

Lives shattered: Stories from the siege of Mariupol

It was a normal day in Mariupol when the first shells began to fall in late February. People were hurrying about their business. Within a week, Russian troops had surrounded the city. Water was the first to go, then electricity and cell service. When the heat was cut off, cold and terror gripped those who remained. Life became suffering. Illustrated stories from the siege of Mariupol.

In their own words:

Volodymyr: "The city was completely dark. There was no light to be seen anywhere. The only thing visible was something burning in the distance, consequences from the daytime shelling." Volodymyr's memories of Mariupol.

Alla: She and her family were convinced the Russian soldiers arriving in Mariupol were there to liberate them. But then the bombing began. Alla's story, in her own words.

Olga: "We walked on the glass and on the corpses. You know, when you see a dead bird, you immediately turn away, it's a kind of reflex in a person. And when you see dead people, you just walk and you can't move on." Mariupol through Olga's eyes.

Oleksandr: "The worst thing is that in our time, in modern times, our children are small, they know what an arrival of a shell is, what a departure is. Can you imagine? They know war." Oleksandr's life in Mauriupol.

👉 Ukraine news: Zelenskyy urges G-7 to provide 'air shield'; Russia declares Facebook's Meta a terror group. Tuesday's live updates.

For Oleksandr, banding together with his neighbors kept them all human – and alive – during the siege of Mariupol.

Andy Warhol image of Prince headed to SCOTUS

Copyright disputes can be interesting! On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could significantly change how courts interpret and copyright protection. The litigation before the court involves one of the country's best-known artists – Andy Warhol – and a rock-and-roll photographer who asserts that Warhol's colorful silkscreen images of Prince are based too closely on a photograph she took of the musician in 1981. Keep reading.

🎨 Poll: Do you think these two images are too similar?

Exhibits included in a Brief in Opposition filed on behalf of photographer Lynn Goldsmith to the Supreme Court of the United States for a copyright case between Lynn Goldsmith and the Andy Warhol Foundation. The case concerns a 1981 photo by Lynn Goldsmith of the musician Prince (l) and illustrations by Andy Warhol based on the image including an illustration published in Vanity Fair’s November 1984 issue.

A break from the news

