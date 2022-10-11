Tulsi Gabbard Exits Democratic Party With Scathing Video Citing ‘Wokeness,’ Warning of Nuclear War

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said she’s leaving the Democratic Party in a sharply worded video posted on Twitter early Tuesday, blasting the party in control of Congress and the White House as an “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,” who are “dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”

She accused the party she represented Hawaii under in Congress from 2013 to 2021 of dividing the country “by racializing every issue ​and stoke anti-white racism,” and said members of the party “actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms​ that are enshrined in our Constitution,” without stating any specifics.

Gabbard also slammed Democrats as being “hostile to people of faith and spirituality,” though President Biden is a devout Catholic who regularly attends church. Gabbard has also been a frequent critic of Islam, and while she was in Congress, appeared multiple times as a guest on Fox News, criticizing former President Barack Obama for refusing to say that the nation’s “real enemy” was “Islamist extremism.”

The onetime vice chair of the Democratic National Committee also slammed party members who “demonize the police, but protect criminals at the expense of law abiding Americans” and said that they”believe in open borders.”

Her most scathing accusation said that party leaders “weaponize the national security state to go after their political opponents, and above all, who are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”

During her 2020 presidential run, Gabbard, a longtime member of the Hawaii National Guard who was criticized for appearing in uniform in a campaign ad, billed herself as an anti-war canddiate. She was also targeted in a series of false stories that suggested she had ties to Russia.

“I believe in a government that’s of the people, by the people and for the people,” Gabbard said in her video Tuesday. “Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government that is of, by and for the powerful elite.”

Gabbard, who launched a political podcast in 2021, said she was “calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that the so-called ‘woke’ Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.” She didn’t, however, identify her political destination.

Another former Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, has also left the Democrats. He started a new political party, called the “Forward Party,” that he is billing as a more centrist party in an attempt to appeal to voters who believe the two major parties do not reflect their views.

