Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Throws Support To Joe Biden
Click here to read the full article.
Tulsi Gabbard ended her longshot presidential bid on Thursday, and threw her support to Joe Biden.
“Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” Gabbard said in a video message to supporters.
More from Deadline
Bernie Sanders To "Assess The Path Forward" For Presidential Campaign After Tuesday Losses
Joe Biden Sweeps Three State Primaries As Pundits Begin To Call Him Presumptive Nominee
Her departure from the race leaves Biden and Bernie Sanders as the only major candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination. After Biden’s string of victories on Tuesday, he has a lead of about 300 delegates, according to network estimates.
Sanders has not said whether he plans to stay in the race, but his campaign manager told supporters on Wednesday that he is going to assess the race along with his wife and other backers. His campaign suspended Facebook ads, and request to donate to those in need.
Gabbard remained in the presidential race despite her disappearance from the debate stage in December, and after trailing far behind in caucuses and primaries so far.
Sanders sent a message to supporters on Thursday outlining a plan to address the coronavirus crisis. It includes a plan to give every American a $2,000 direct cash payment every month during the crisis, as well as a
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Nears 100 As Cases Pass 7,000; Global Deaths Pass 7,800 - Update
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.