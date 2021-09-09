TulsaLabs to Develop Personalized Health Analytics Utilizing Artificial Intelligence

Tulsa, OK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announced it has been retained by GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO), a pioneer in wearable technology and the health and safety wearable device market, to develop 'health analytics' utilizing artificial intelligence (A.I.) to assist in potentially extending the human life span.



Health data analytics, also known as clinical data analytics, involves the extrapolation of actionable insights from sets of patient data, typically collected from electronic devices, such as wearables.

Wearables can be employed from different body parts such as head-based, foot-based, eye-based, and wrist-based. Some examples of wearable data include steps taken, food and water intake, calories burned, sleep movement, and breathing.

TulsaLabs will utilize data generated from wearable devices and sensors to develop cloud-based analytics that will monitor and analyze a user’s health data through long-term dataset development, utilizing artificial intelligence. The A.I. powered platform will then allow users to look for potential trends that can then be offset with lifestyle adjustments to prevent the onset of some of the most common metabolic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

"We are very excited at the idea of utilizing artificial intelligence and wearable data to help people live better and even possibly longer lives. Through predictive analytics, users will be able to find the best course of action for health on an individual basis. Developing personalized health data will assist users in avoiding some of the more common causes of metabolic diseases and help increase the quality-of-life for individuals, and society," stated Chris Bailey, the CEO of AppSwarm.

Patrick Bertagna, the CEO of GTX Corp, commented, "One thing COVID has brought to the forefront is how important health is to our longevity, so combining A.I. with wearables will greatly enhance our ability to develop and bring to market powerful health and wellness solutions. We look forward to working with Chris’s team and having them join the longevity revolution with us."



