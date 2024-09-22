Tulsa pulls out 23-20 win over Louisiana Tech in strange overtime on Morgan's third field goal

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Denied what appeared at first to be a game-winning fumble return in overtime, Tulsa got a 34-yard field goal to beat Louisiana Tech 23-20 on Saturday night.

Myles Jackson hit Louisiana Tech quarterback Evan Bullock from behind on the opening possession of overtime and defensive end Owen Ostroski picked up the ball and lumbered 64 yards before he was caught by Donerio Davenport at the 1, Ostroski's forearm hitting the pylon before the ball crossed the goal line. Instead, Tulsa lined up at the Louisiana Tech 25 and four plays later Morgan kicked the game-winner.

Louisiana Tech (1-2) scored on a 1-yard run by Blake Baker early in the fourth quarter but the PAT was foiled by a high snap and the Bulldogs trailed 17-13. Evan Bullock, who came in when Baker was injured, hit Eli Finley with a 24-yard TD with 3:14 to go for Louisiana Tech's first lead of the night before Morgan sent the game into OT with the second of his three field goals.

Jack Turner started at QB for the Bulldogs but was relieved by Baker before Bullock finished the game.

Kirk Francis was 24-of-36 passing for 228 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Hurricane (2-2).

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press