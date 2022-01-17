Tulsa Megachurch Pastor Under Fire For Rubbing Spit Into Man's Face During Sermon

A pastor at a megachurch in Oklahoma apologized Monday after a video of him rubbing spit into a man’s face to demonstrate how “receiving vision from God might get nasty” went viral.

Footage from Sunday shows Michael Todd of Tulsa’s Transformation Church coughing and spitting into his hand, then wiping the spit onto the face of a man next to him on stage.

“Do you hear and see the responses of the people?” he said, as members of the audience gasped audibly. “What I’m telling you, is how you just reacted is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the Miracle.”

manz stood there and spit on some to pass a message… pic.twitter.com/O8hxOeFGZG — u ain’t 🅿️. (@bstdownbarbiana) January 16, 2022

Todd acknowledged on social media that the stunt “was disgusting” and “too extreme.”

“I watched it back, and it was disgusting,” he said in a video, noting that the man was his brother. “Like, that was gross. I want to validate everybody’s feelings. That was a distraction to what I was really trying to do. ... I own that.”

Todd’s name was trending on Twitter on Monday as he faced backlash for performing the stunt, particularly as COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma and around the country.

In March 2020, Todd worked with the governor to lead a statewide day of prayer to protect Oklahoma against the coronavirus pandemic.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...