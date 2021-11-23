TULIKIVI CORPORATION

PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS 23 November 2021 1:00 pm

TULIKIVI CORPORATION FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2022

Tulikivi Corporation will publish its 2021 Financial Statements release on 4 March 2022. The Annual Report will be published on the company’s website during the week starting on 28 March 2022. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 27 April 2022.

The following reports will be published in 2022:

- Interim report for January–March 6 May 2022

- Half Year Financial Report for January–June 19 August 2022

- Interim Report for January–September 4 November 2022

Board of Directors

Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)207 636 555

