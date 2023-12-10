Tulare’s Richard Torrez Jr. picks up another technical knockout. A mouthpiece went flying

Richard Torrez Jr. added another knockout to his resume.

Only this time, the knockout came in the later rounds. The US Olympic silver medalist and Tulare native is OK with that.

Torrez (8-0, 8 KOs) picked up an eighth round technical knockout over Curtis Harper (14-11) in a Top Rank bout Saturday night at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Fla

Torrez’s first seven fights ended in three rounds or less.

With only ONE minute to go. @RichardTorrez21 gets the R8 stoppage pic.twitter.com/JAA2GSQCUt — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 10, 2023

“I knew I needed the rounds,” Torrez said. “Curtis Harper was a tough, game opponent. This is an experience that will only help me as I progress.”

Torrez noticed one particular thing that happened in the eighth round that felt the end was near for Harper especially when he had him in the corner while landing punches that sent Harper’s mouthpiece flying that forced the referee Samuel Burgos to stop the fight with at least 1 minute left.

“When I saw his mouthpiece fly out, I knew the knockout was coming,” Torrez said. “I’m happy I got the rounds in and a knockout.”