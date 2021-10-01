I Will Do 'Tukde-Tukde' of BJP, Says Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who had joined the party earlier this week, on Friday, 1 October, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) using their own catchphrase and said he would do 'Tukde Tukde' of the saffron party, reported NDTV.

"The BJP calls me 'Tukde-Tukde gang'. I am 'Tukde-Tukde' for the BJP, and I will do 'Tukde-Tukde' of BJP. This party considers Godse the father of the nation, not Gandhi. They only praise Gandhi in front of [US President Joe] Biden," he told NDTV.

'Modi-Shah a Nathuram-Banai Jodi'

In reference to Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, the former Communist Party of India (CPI) leader called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah a "Nathuram-Banai Jodi".

"Like many other youngsters, I feel that it is getting late. The party which has the legacy of winning freedom for the country, to save that freedom, that party must be the strongest. Those who are focussed only on their political career are joining BJP today," he further said.

Kanhaiya, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from his hometown of Begusarai in Bihar but had lost to the BJP's Giriraj Singh.

Kumar said that criticism of the Congress leadership helps the BJP.

"Everybody understands that when the country's biggest Opposition party is Congress, the more successful Congress will be, the bigger the defeat BJP will face," he said.

'BJP Can be Defeated'

He said if he didn't think the BJP could be defeated, he would have quit politics and not joined Congress.

"All other Opposition parties are regional parties. Congress is the only Opposition force with a national presence. It always had the potential... (The BJP) can absolutely be defeated... If I did not think they could be defeated, I would have quit the fight," he said.

Calling Rahul Gandhi a sincere and fearless leader who wants the truth to prevail, Kumar said, "My interactions with Rahul Gandhi made me feel that he is a compassionate leader...always asked me about my mother's well-being, my father's health. I really appreciate that about him, and these are the qualities that attract me."

