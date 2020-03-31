Tukatech Offers its Technology to Manufacture Personal Protective Equipment in Time of Need

LOS ANGELES , March 31, 2020 /CNW/ -- With the Coronavirus COVID-19 hitting record highs, Tukatech remains dedicated to providing global assistance to businesses in the apparel industry, enabling them to keep their business up and running through this pandemic. Many businesses around the globe are now faced with closing and asking workers to work remotely. As the numbers increase, more and more manufacturers are shifting their focus to manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and working from home. The company is working day and night to assist these businesses providing them with cloud-based CAD solutions so workers can work anywhere, anytime. They continue to offer custom patterns and marker making services with dedicated staff to assist 24 hours/7 days a week all while practicing "Stay Safer at Home."

Their partners from the United States , Italy , Sri Lanka , Pakistan and many other countries around the globe have manufactured over 5 million units of PPE supplies for their local communities. "We are inspired by the apparel manufacturers who are pivoting their business to produce medical products. Tukatech is here to help by providing patterns for sewn medical products like face masks, hospital gowns, shoe covers, coveralls, blankets, or any other equipment that could help medical professionals in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," says Chris Walia , Chief Operating Office of Tukatech Inc.

"The technology innovated by Tukatech has given our staff more freedom to be able to achieve more work from home than we knew we could as teams can work remotely through the program but still check each other's work. Also, the Tukatech equipment like the Laser Cutter also allows us to practice social distancing on the physical job site by giving us the tools to allow less people to do the job than usually needed," says Bada Kim of Drifter/Moa Moa.

Many manufacturers are now in the front lines working with local hospitals, doctors, nurses and other essential service providers. "I have worked diligently with many of our partners around the world who have converted their manufacturing facilities into emergency medical suppliers," says Ram Sareen, Founder and CEO of Tukatech Inc. "I want to thank many of our customers, TUKAcenters and our team members who are working to help make patterns, markers, support factories making medical and survival products," continues Sareen.

"Great to see that your offers to the volunteers and small things by each one could help the community in a big way, medical clothes and equipment has become the most important items in this prevailing situation and hope all who have big hearts will contribute with which ever possible ways to the uprising demands, your initiative is greatly appreciated and will lead the manufacturing industry to HELP the need," says, Nuwan Bandra, Director of Global – Technical & Systems of Indochine Group.

"Tukatech has been a wonderful supportive strategic partner. Currently we are working on a Hazmat suit and are using the Tuka 3D to approve it with the hospitals as time is of the essence. We need to move fast and with Tuka 3D we have the ability to approve and modify immediately," says Marta Miller Co-Founder of Lefty Production Co.

At the request of the California Fashion Association (CFA), Ilse Metchek, Founder of CFA and Tukatech are providing California apparel businesses with CAD cloud solutions including training and support at no cost to both customers and those using a competitor's solution. We loaned hundreds of temporary CAD licenses to colleges and universities around the globe so that while schools' shut down, students can continue to work remotely and to learn pattern making, grading and marker making.

"All of us would like to thank all first responders, doctors, nurses, hospital workers and others in the front line including our industry family. We have now made so many patterns for the industry to make these products and willing to make more if needed. If you or someone is in need, please write to relief@tukatech.com and tell us how we can help," Tukatech Team.

About Tukatech - Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. On their silver anniversary, Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry's leading provider of fashion software and machinery for product development, cloud collaboration, and garment manufacturing.

Media Contact: tukateam@tukatech.com

