Tuipulotu wants Scotland to 'finish tour on a high'

Sione Tuipulotu started for Scotland in Santiago [Getty Images]

Sione Tuipulotu wants Scotland to finish their summer tour "on a high" after making it three wins out of three.

Gregor Townsend's side beat Chile 52-11 in Santiago on Saturday night, following wins in Canada and the United States. Uruguay host Scotland next Saturday.

"They are very physical and very passionate," centre Tuipulotu, 27, said of Chile.

"Chile are a lot better now than they were two years ago, and that's really positive for Chilean rugby. I wish them the best going forward.

"We want to finish the tour on a high next week against Uruguay."

Scotland fly-half Duncan Weir, who is not part of the touring squad, praised the backline in the Chilean capital.

"I thought the backline started to click quite nicely in the second half," said the 33-year-old.

"Once Scotland got the confidence of, 'we're here and we're scoring tries', I thought they started to relax a bit more.

"Fair play to Chile for giving it everything. Even though they had numbers against them, they were still trying to catch people, ball and all."