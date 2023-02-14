TUI Travel sees record bookings as holiday makers race for the sun

Simon English
·2 min read
The chief executive of travel giant Tui is stepping down after 10 years at the helm, having led the group through the pandemic (PA) (PA Archive)
The chief executive of travel giant Tui is stepping down after 10 years at the helm, having led the group through the pandemic (PA) (PA Archive)

TRAVEL GIANT Tui pared losses in the last six months and says bookings are booming as German and UK holiday makers seek summer sun.

The Anglo-German business flew into trouble during Covid, like most of the industry. It took loans of e4 billion and was bailed out several times by the German government, money it has been seeking to pay back.

Today it said debts sit at e5.3 billion (£4.7 billion), up from e5.1 billion a year ago.

The better news is that sales are up by e1.4 billion to e3.8 billion (£3.4 billion) in the half year to December. The company still made a loss of e153 million, but that’s half as bad as last time. The travel sector normally makes losses in winter and the bulk of profits in the summer.

Sales are presently above pre-pandemic levels as consumers try to catch up on missed holidays. There have been record online booking days lately in both the UK and Germany.

Tui has recently lost its crown as the number one travel player in the UK to Jet2.

Sebastian Ebel took over as CEO last October, replacing Friedrich Joussen. He was previously CFO.

Emma-Lou Montgomery at Fidelity said: “Past summer disruption still hangs like a cloud over this year’s forecasts, but a world of opportunity is also quietly threatened by disruption on a global scale.  Because, while the worst of the pandemic disruption may be over, global geopolitical issues are not. But worse still could be the impact of consumer belt-tightening, if the cost of living crisis casts the largest cloud and limits holidaymakers’ purchasing power.”

Richard Hunter at interactive investor, said: “TUI has not yet reached its preferred destination of profitability, but the damage wrought by the pandemic is being slowly undone.”

Deutsche Bank today upgraded its recommendation on Easyjet shares, a TUI rival, from Sell to Buy.

Latest Stories

  • China is ramping up Russian oil imports and Beijing could greenlight even more volumes

    Chinese firms could get the go-ahead from Beijing to ramp up purchases by 500,000 barrels this year to about 2.2 million barrels, per Energy Aspects.

  • Russia is slashing its oil output by 5% in retaliation to Western sanctions — but it also likely that it is struggling to find buyers in the first place

    The Kremlin's announcement of a 500,000 barrel-per-day crude oil output cut ignited fears that the country is further weaponizing energy supplies.

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • UPDATE 3-India aims to triple defence exports to $5 bln, sell fighter jets, choppers

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Gas-hydrogen blending test for German home heating nears 30% target

    A German project aimed at boosting clean energy for home heating expects to hit a key milestone of 30% "green" energy blended with natural gas heating some households south-west of the country within weeks, the company behind the project said. The project by Netze BW is the first of its kind in Germany to supply the blended gases to households and the test site in the south-west town of Oehringen which the firm hopes could serve as a blueprint for the rest of the country. Under efforts to move away from fossil fuels and reduce carbon emssions, Germany is seeking to produce "green" hydrogen which is extracted using wind and solar power via electrolysis.

  • More Than Half Of Europe’s Electricity Comes From Clean Energy Sources

    Russia’s war in Ukraine has accelerated Europe’s energy transition, with more than half of the continent’s electricity coming from clean energy sources

  • Apple faces obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing - FT

    Apple Inc is facing challenges as it tries to increase production in India, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the iPhone maker's operations. The Cupertino, California-based company has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions dented supply chains across industries and as trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated. At a casings factory in southern India run by conglomerate Tata Group, only about half of the components from the production line are in good enough shape to be sent to Apple's supplier Foxconn, FT reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

  • Ford teams up with Chinese automakers to build $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Michigan

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live with the latest EV news from Ford.

  • Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi could be first therapy with ‘convincing late-stage data’: Eisai U.S. president

    Eisai U.S. President Ivan Cheung joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest news surrounding Alzheimer’s treatment with Leqembi.

  • Ontario Power Generation buying GM Canada's former head office building

    TORONTO — Ontario Power Generation says it has signed a deal to buy the former head office building for General Motors of Canada in Oshawa, Ont., and plans to use it for its own corporate headquarters. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. OPG says the building will be retrofitted before it moves in in late 2024. GM Canada has been out of the building since the start of the pandemic when it shifted to remote work. The automaker has since moved its corporate headquarters clo

  • Mexico softens plan to ban imports of US GM feed corn

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico appeared to have backed down Monday on plans to ban imports of U.S. genetically modified corn for animal feed. Mexico’s Economy Department said a new decree on the issue was published Monday that drops any date for substituting imports of GM feed corn. Some imported corn is also ground into meal for use in corn chips or other snacks. After a previous decree, some U.S. growers worried a GM feed corn ban could happen as soon as 2024 or 2025. Mexico argued that GM corn cou

  • Lexus Will Lead Toyota's EV Push Under Incoming CEO

    Incoming Toyota CEO Koji Sato outlined his three main areas of focus for the company on Monday. Electrification is the main pillar of his plan, with the Lexus brand being at its center.

  • Low Natural Gas Prices Could Cause A Supply Crunch

    Low natural gas prices are likely to hurt U.S. production this year, which will leave the market vulnerable when demand rebounds

  • Market Fears Over The Impact Of Russian Oil Sanctions Have Eased

    The sanctions imposed by the EU on Russian energy products have had little effect in terms of disruptions and price shocks on the global energy market

  • Toyota to ramp up on batteries, keep its options open, new CEO says

    Toyota Motor Corp will ramp up its battery-electric offerings by focusing on its Lexus luxury brand, its incoming chief executive said on Monday, but the company will not deviate from a long held strategy of exploring other technologies. The comments from Koji Sato, who takes over as the head of the world largest automaker from April 1, come as the Toyota has pushed back against critics that have said it has been too slow to embrace battery-powered electric vehicles. Toyota, which popularised the hybrid technology of the Prius, has said that hybrids make better sense for many drivers, especially in markets where the infrastructure is not ready to support batteries.

  • Silicon Valley layoffs are a boon for tech-hungry farm equipment makers

    Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for Illinois-based Deere & Co. - the world's largest tractor maker - and rivals who are eager to add tech workers to their payrolls as they expand into autonomous tractors, mining trucks, and other smart farming technology. The executives said the newly available tech talent could inject much-needed expertise into farm equipment manufacturing, helping to transform the industry through the use of more artificial intelligence and automation.

  • INSIGHT-Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports.

  • Will Electric Vehicles Continue To Thrive Without Subsidies?

    Electric vehicle sales in Germany have plummeted since the country winded down subsidies for EVs and hybrids at the end of 2022

  • Aerospace suppliers face competition for hires from planemakers

    Aerospace suppliers are gearing up for a hiring spree in 2023 but could face stiff competition for skilled laborers, including from their top customers - planemakers Boeing and Airbus. The tight labor market is a key factor in the industry's supply-chain shortages, and could determine whether Boeing and Airbus meet near-term production goals, industry officials said. Executives at last week's Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference, a gathering of top suppliers, expressed concern about replacing workers who left through layoffs or attrition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Apple supplier Salcomp sees India revenue of $2-$3 billion, plans rapid hiring

    Finland's Salcomp, a supplier to Apple, plans to double its workforce in India to 25,000 over the next three years, targeting annual revenue in the country of at least $2 billion to $3 billion by 2025, a top company executive said on Monday. The plans come as Apple shifts production away from China after its strict COVID-related lockdowns and restrictions, and with rising trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. Cupertino, California-based Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.