Travel firms told they ‘must not fail’ Britons stranded after Rhodes wildfires

Tourists are evacuated from hotels as wildfires rage in Rhodes - Eurokinissi/AFP via Getty Images

Travel companies are under pressure to repatriate thousands of tourists from a Greek island ravaged by wildfires, as British holidaymakers spent a second night in temporary accommodation.

Government officials held emergency meetings on Sunday as they called for more help for those stranded in Rhodes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

EasyJet announced it would be running three repatriation flights back to the UK for those forced to flee from their hotels at the start of peak holiday season.

Two flights on Monday will bring back an additional 421 passengers and nine scheduled flights will run as planned. A third repatriation flight on Tuesday is set to bring holidaymakers back to London Gatwick Airport.

Tui and Jet2 said they would be cancelling all flights to the island but would not be putting on extra planes. They also said holidaymakers would have to wait for their scheduled departures.

EasyJet and Ryanair were still flying tourists from the UK to Rhodes, where tens of thousands of British tourists are thought to be holidaying. Not all are affected by the fire.

Greek authorities said it was their biggest-ever evacuation effort. A total of 30,000 people were moved, including 3,000 rescued from beaches in the south-eastern region and 16,000 transported over land.

Holidaymakers forced to run from the flames described scenes “like the end of the world”, with the sea turning black from soot and flames seen on the horizon. Fights also broke out over places on boats and buses.

Many complained that they had been left stranded by their travel reps, had nowhere to stay and had no transport. They faced a second night in temporary accommodation in schools and sports stadiums, or on the floor of the airport.

Winds of up to 35mph (56.3kph) have hampered attempts to put out the flames, amid fears the fires will spread.

On Sunday, the Ministry for Civil Protection warned of a very high risk of wildfires in almost half of Greece, where temperatures were expected to hit 45C (113F).

Wildfires were also seen in Corfu, near Kassiopi, in the north-east of the island, while residential areas had to be evacuated in Evia, Greece’s second-largest island, because flames were spreading.

On Rhodes, mother Amy Leyden said she “repeatedly asked” if her family needed to evacuate and was told to stay put.

As the fire came closer and ash started falling from the sky, she said “the Jet2 rep and the staff just ran out of the hotel and left us there”.

She said police told them to leave and as she ran from the flames with her 11-year-old daughter and partner at 2am, she thought they were “not going to make it”.

Dan Jones, director of sport at Torquay Academy school, said he waded out into the sea and boarded a boat with his three children to escape the blaze.

“The scariest moment in my entire life,” he said.

We are safe for now. The scariest moment in my entire life. After wading into the sea and climbing on a fishing trawler, we are away from danger. I don’t know how they’ll process this when the dust settles, but what brave boys. 😢 💙 Family is everything #rhodes #wildfire pic.twitter.com/YGkcMaHMpg — Dan Jones (@DanJonesPE) July 22, 2023

Paul Kalburgi, a British playwright, said he and his family fled the fire by foot while holding towels over their faces to avoid inhaling smoke.

Story continues

“My youngest just told me he doesn’t want to die,” he wrote on Twitter.

One tourist, Andrea, told the BBC there was “screaming and fighting” as dozens waited to be evacuated from a beach on Rhodes. A boat arrived only taking women and children to safety, she said.

Another tourist, Oliver, told the broadcaster that prices of hotels were tripling on Rhodes as hundreds of tourists sought alternative accommodation.

“We called 60 hotels in the taxi and they were all full,” he said.

He and his wife were evacuated from their hotel in Lindos and eventually stayed the night on tablecloths on the floor of a conference room.

Volunteers fought to extinguish a blaze that blackened the hillside and charred buildings near Lindos, one of the island’s most-visited sites and famed for an acropolis perched on a massive rock within medieval walls.

A wildfire burns next to the beach near Lindos - Reuters

Others have asked why they were flown into a “living nightmare” as late as Saturday night, including Jess Bailey, a Devon councillor who was forced to travel with her family from the airport straight to an evacuation centre.

Ms Bailey, who said a request to change her holiday was refused, branded Tui “totally irresponsible”.

She said she spent the night with “hundreds/thousands of Brits in a Rhodes evacuation centre” who had arrived from Luton, Bristol, Glasgow and the East Midlands.

“Why did you do this Tui UK – just appalling”, she said.

Now spending the night with hundreds/thousands of Brits in #Rhodes evacuation centre - @TUIUK flew us all in this eve from #Luton #Bristol #Glasgow #eastmidlands *knowing* there was a #wildfire crisis. Why did you do this @TUIUK - just appalling. Where are your reps? @BBCNews — Jess Bailey (@JessicaWestHill) July 23, 2023

Tui said it was “unaware that the local authorities were to evacuate our customers on arrival at the airport”.

Thanasis Virinis, a vice-mayor of Rhodes, called for donations of essentials such as mattresses and bedclothes on Sunday.

“We have between 4,000 and 5,000 people now accommodated at different structures,” he said.

He said some tourists had been forced to sleep in concrete boxes for shelter overnight amid a lack of accommodation.

Last year Rhodes, which has a population of more than 100,000, welcomed some 2.5 million tourists.

Evacuations take place as the fires rage in the background - Lucas Velidakis

The Telegraph understands that Rishi Sunak has been kept up to date and is putting pressure on the travel companies to ensure that tourists who want to can return home.

The Prime Minister is said to also want to ensure that travel insurance companies are doing right by customers and government officials have been talking to the industry.

On Sunday, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) sent a rapid deployment team (RDT) to help tourists. Some were forced to abandon all their possessions, including their passports.

A government spokesman said: “The FCDO has deployed an RDT of five FCDO staff and four British Red Cross responders to Rhodes to support British nationals, whose safety is our top priority.

“They will be based at Rhodes International Airport to assist with travel documents and liaise with Greek authorities and travel operators on the ground.”

People evacuate from the village of Kiotari as the sky fills with black smoke - Damianidis Lefteris/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

However, Alicia Kearns, the Tory chairman of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, said ministers had acted four days too late.

“Rapid deployment teams are important to reassure and support British nationals,” she told The Telegraph.

“Given the sheer number of Brits in Rhodes, a rapid deployment team should have been deployed on Wednesday, given evacuation alerts sounded from Tuesday, and given they are kept in high readiness.

“Travel companies must not fail British nationals – they have a duty to help get people back.

“If they fail, the British Government will have to take action, but commercial flights are still fully viable.

“Given how intense the inferno is, I very much hope the UK has offered to bolster efforts with UK firefighters, trucks or water-providing equipment as other allies have.”

Holidaymakers were forced to shelter in schools overnight - News Images

Tourists shelter in a stadium after being evacuated - Argiris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via Reuters

Meanwhile, Petr Fiala, prime minister of the Czech Republic, said his country was “ready to send a government plane” to aid the evacuation of its citizens.

Tour operator Jet2 said it had cancelled all flights and holidays due to depart to Rhodes up to and including Sunday, July 30.

The five planes due to take more tourists to the island are instead set to fly empty and take people home on their scheduled flights.

Tui said it cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Tuesday.

“Customers currently in Rhodes will return on their intended flight home,” it said in a statement.

Tourists wait at the airport for planes to take them home - Fedja Grulovic/Reuters

Ryanair said its flights to and from the island were unaffected by the fire.

However, the Government is said to be pushing travel companies to do more to help stranded tourists.

Rhodes Q&A: How to get a refund

A source at No 10 told this newspaper: “The Prime Minister has been kept updated on the situation in Rhodes over the weekend.

“The safety of British nationals is our top priority, and the PM has made it clear that travel operators need to be efficiently communicating with their customers who are on the ground, and should stand ready to provide return flights should people need them.

“The Government has been speaking to Abta [formerly the Association of British Travel Agents] and travel companies to make this clear and to offer any assistance, including sending a rapid deployment team to Rhodes.

“British nationals in Rhodes should contact their travel operator in the first instance for any queries regarding the rescheduling of flights and continue to check our updated gov.uk travel advice for information.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.