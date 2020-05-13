Tui axes 8,000 jobs as tourism faces 'greatest ever crisis'

TUI plane

Tui is set to axe up to 8,000 jobs worldwide as it seeks to cut costs to adapt to a shrunken travel market.

The FTSE 250 travel company said it is seeking to reduce overall costs by 30pc and offer more local holidays in the hope of saving some of its summer season.

Tui said: "Covid-19 is the greatest crisis the tourism industry and Tui has ever faced. The world will be different and Tui will be different also."

In March, Tui furloughed 11,000 of its UK workers, including 4,500 travel agency staff and more than 6,500 pilots, cabin crew and head office employees.

It came as the UK's biggest tour operator swung to a €845.8m (£747m) loss in the first half of the year, compared to €289.1m for the same period last year.

Greg Johnson, an analyst at Shore Capital, said: "The cash drain on the business from the shuttering of the global holiday market is laid bare in today’s update. TUI appears to have the liquidity to continue for several months.

"It is unclear how the post Covid travel world will look, although competition is likely to be much reduced, and repairing the balance sheet must be a key requirement for management."

