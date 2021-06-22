Tuft & Needle makes our favorite mattress-in-a-box—and it's on sale during Prime Day 2021

The Tuft & Needle Original has a firm surface that is forgiving, but doesn't suck you in like memory foam—and right now you can score it on sale during Prime Day 2021.

All eyes might be on Amazon during Prime Day—there are numerous incredible deals to be had, after all—but you don't want to miss out on other great discounts and sales that online retailers are offering in conjunction with the retail giant's mega-sale. Tuft & Needle, the manufacturer of our all-time favorite Tuft & Needle Original Mattress, wasn't going to snooze and lose.

The mattress is on sale starting at $405 for a twin, ranging up to $765 for a king, with discounts from $45 to $85. Our tester found this mattress was the best of both worlds in the month that she slept on it, as it had enough cushion and support for a variety of sleep positions. She never woke to a sore lumbar region, nor did she feel aching at pressure points on her shoulder and hips as can happen when you sleep on your side on a mattress that's too firm. Though it consistently took a few minutes for the bed to adapt to her body weight, it never failed to give in just enough for perfect zzzs.

Some may find the Tuft & Needle is too firm—this is especially true of side sleepers with a strong preference for softer mattresses. If you feel as though you may fall into that category don't fret—check out all the other amazing mattress deals you can score during Prime Day.

