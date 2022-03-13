Tuft & Needle makes the best mattress we've ever tried and it is 15% off for Sleep Week

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Save up to 15% on sleeping essentials at this Tuft &amp; Needle Sleep Week sale.
Save up to 15% on sleeping essentials at this Tuft & Needle Sleep Week sale.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

After a long or stressful day, it's the best feeling in the world to come home and roll onto a super comfy mattress. If you are ready to experience that glorious feeling without the sticker shock that typically comes with a new mattress, Tuft & Needle is the best of the best. In celebration of Sleep Week 2022, the brand is letting you grab one of its sleepers for a sweet discount.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Tuft & Needle is currently hosting its More Daylight, More Savings sale through Sunday, March 20. The sale has the brand's mattresses for 15% off and select bedding items for 10% off. That means you can get the Tuft & Needle Original mattress in its queen size for $760.75—a $134.25 price cut from the typical price tag of $895.

Sam's Club: Memberships are virtually free right now—save on gas, appliances, pantry staples and more

Cheaper Gas: How to start saving money at the pump right now

The Tuft & Needle Original is the best mattress in a box we've ever had the pleasure of testing. It softened and adapted to the pressure of our tester's body weight with just enough give to cushion pressure points (especially while lying on her side). The Original also has more supportive edges than any other mattress put to the test and can be cozy for those who sleep on their back, stomach and sides. Our tester put it best: "If I had to buy a mattress tomorrow, given my current budget, I would hands-down go for the Tuft & Needle."

The bedding items available in the sale include a Tuft & Needle Percale sheet set, available in a queen size for $10 off at $90 in select colors, and a Tuft & Needle Organic Muslin toddler blanket on sale from its list price of $68 down to $58.50. The brand says the sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a top sheet and up to two pillowcases (depending on the size of the set) all woven with durable and breathable material. Tuft & Needle says the toddler blanket is made with organic cotton and safe for both the washer machine and dryer.

Whatever your sleeping needs may be, Tuft & Needle has the best bedroom essentials for dreamlike prices. Shop this sale before the sun goes down on these amazing savings.

Shop the Tuft & Needle More Daylight, More Savings sale.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Tuft & Needle mattress: Shop this Sleep Week sale for 15% off now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Former NHLer Dmitri Khristich pleads for help in Ukraine: 'You're going to let us be killed'

    Dmitri Khristich wants the West to do more to help Ukraine.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Can the Maple Leafs one-stop shop at the deadline?

    A quality defenceman is likely the top priority, but finding a team to throw in some assets along with a blueliner would best suit an incomplete but immensely talented Leafs roster.

  • Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

    Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors role players after blowout of Spurs

    After Toronto's 15-point win over the Spurs, head coach Nick Nurse expressed how proud he was of Dalano Banton for stepping up, while crediting Scottie Barnes along with Precious Achiuwa for his recent stretch of play. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.&nbsp;

  • Report: Russian NHLers concerned about visa status as sanctions continue to mount

    Russian NHL players are reportedly concerned about their futures.