‘TUF 11’ winner Court McGee booked for next UFC fight vs. Alex Morono
Two veteran welterweights will collide at the first UFC Apex card in April.
“TUF 11” winner Court McGee and Alex Morono will fight at an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on April 6 in Las Vegas, the promotion announced Thursday.
McGee (21-12 MMA, 10-11 UFC) has had a rough go in his most recent pair of outings. Following unanimous decision victories over Claudio Silva and Ramiz Brahimaj, McGee was knocked out violently in back-to-back outings vs. Jeremiah Wells and Matt Brown.
Morono (23-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) aims to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Joaquin Buckley in October. He’s 5-2 in his most recent seven, but also 1-2 in his most recent three.
With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup for April 6 includes:
Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen
Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
Germaine de Randamie vs. Norma Dumont
Cesar Almeida vs. Josh Fremd
Court McGee vs. Alex Morono
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos
Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins
Lukasz Brzeski vs. Valter Walker
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Piera Rodriguez
Heili Alateng vs. Victor Hugo
Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto
Charlie Campbell vs. Trevor Peek
Jose Johnson vs. Luis Rocha
