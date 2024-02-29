‘TUF 11’ winner Court McGee booked for next UFC fight vs. Alex Morono

Two veteran welterweights will collide at the first UFC Apex card in April.

“TUF 11” winner Court McGee and Alex Morono will fight at an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on April 6 in Las Vegas, the promotion announced Thursday.

McGee (21-12 MMA, 10-11 UFC) has had a rough go in his most recent pair of outings. Following unanimous decision victories over Claudio Silva and Ramiz Brahimaj, McGee was knocked out violently in back-to-back outings vs. Jeremiah Wells and Matt Brown.

Morono (23-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) aims to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Joaquin Buckley in October. He’s 5-2 in his most recent seven, but also 1-2 in his most recent three.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup for April 6 includes:

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

Germaine de Randamie vs. Norma Dumont

Cesar Almeida vs. Josh Fremd

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Valter Walker

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Piera Rodriguez

Heili Alateng vs. Victor Hugo

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto

Charlie Campbell vs. Trevor Peek

Jose Johnson vs. Luis Rocha

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for the UFC Fight Night event on April 6.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie