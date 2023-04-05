Tuesday's sports scoreboard for April 4, 2023

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 3 Los Angeles 1

Toronto 4 Columbus 2

Chicago 4 Calgary 3

Seattle 5 Vancouver 2

Detroit 5 Montreal 0

Carolina 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)

Florida 2 Buffalo 1

New Jersey 5 Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 3 Vegas 2 (OT)

St. Louis 4 Philadelphia 2

Colorado 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

---

AHL

Bridgeport 4 Springfield 3 (OT)

---

MLB

Interleague

Miami 1 Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 10 Washington 6

Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Yankees 1

Pittsburgh 4 Boston 1

American League

Toronto 4 Kansas City 1

Baltimore 2 Texas 0

Detroit 7 Houston 6

L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 3

Cleveland 12 Oakland 11

National League

Arizona 8 San Diego 6

Chicago Cubs 12 Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 9 N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 4 St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 13 Colorado 4

---

NBA

Toronto 120 Charlotte 100

L.A. Lakers 135 Utah 133 (OT)

Golden State 136 Oklahoma City 125

Phoenix 115 San Antonio 94

Cleveland 117 Orlando 113

Milwaukee 140 Washington 128

Miami 118 Detroit 105

Minnesota 107 Brooklyn 102

Houston 124 Denver 103

Atlanta 123 Chicago 105

Memphis 119 Portland 109

Philadelphia 103 Boston 101

Sacramento 121 New Orleans 103

---

The Canadian Press