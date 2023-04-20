Wednesday's sports scoreboard for April 19, 2023

Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Edmonton 3 Los Angeles 2

(Best-of-seven series is tied 1-1)

Carolina 4 NY Islanders 3 (OT)

(Hurricanes lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

Florida 6 Boston 3

(Best-of-seven series is tied 1-1)

Dallas 7 Minnesota 3

(Best-of-seven series is tied 1-1)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Playoffs

(Best-of-three series)

Abbotsford 3 Bakersfield 0

Utica 4 Laval 0

Hartford 6 Springfield 1

Rockford 3 Iowa 2 (OT)

Colorado 3 Ontario 2 (OT)

Coachella Valley 5 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Playoffs

Memphis 103 L.A. Lakers 93

(Best-of-seven series is tied 1-1)

Milwaukee 138 Miami 122

(Best-of-seven series is tied 1-1)

Denver 122 Minnesota 113

(Nuggets lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

---

MLB

Interleague

Tampa Bay 8 Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5 Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago Cubs 12 Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5 Seattle 3

Baltimore 4 Washington 0

American League

Houston 8 Toronto 1

Cleveland 3 Detroit 2

Texas 12 Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 3 L.A. Angels 2 (10 innings)

Minnesota 10 Boston 4

National League

San Francisco 5 Miami 2

St. Louis 14 Arizona 5

N.Y. Mets 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

Pittsburgh 14 Colorado 3

San Diego 1 Atlanta 0

---

