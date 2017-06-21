Tuesday's Sports in Brief

TIGER WOODS

Tiger Woods has checked into a clinic to get help dealing with prescription medication for pain and a sleep disorder, and his agent is not sure how long he will stay.

Mark Steinberg of Excel Sports Management said he could not disclose the location of the in-patient treatment. He said pain medication at times was the only way Woods could get up and moving during the toughest days of recovery following four back surgeries.

''I'm proud of him,'' Steinberg said. ''He's going to get himself right to be able to essentially lead a healthy lifestyle.''

Woods was arrested on a DUI charge in the early hours of Memorial Day when police in Jupiter, Florida, found him asleep behind the wheel of his slightly damaged car, which was parked awkwardly to the side of the road about 15 miles from his house, headed the opposite direction.

This is at least the second time that Woods has sought in-patient treatment. He was in a Mississippi clinic for 45 days in early 2010 when his personal life collapsed over multiple extramarital affairs.

PRO BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Three people with knowledge of the deal say the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade point guard D'Angelo Russell and high-priced center Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets for big man Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick in the upcoming draft.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn't been consummated.

The Lakers' new front office led by Magic Johnson has boldly decided to give up on Russell, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, after just two years. He averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 assists last season while Los Angeles struggled to its fourth consecutive losing record.

The deal all but confirms Los Angeles will select UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick in the draft Thursday, adding the gifted playmaker to run coach Luke Walton's up-tempo offense.

The Lakers also appear to be sacrificing Russell to clear the salary cap space eaten up by the final three seasons of the four-year, $64 million contract given to Mozgov by the previous front office.

ATLANTA (AP) - Dwight Howard's Atlanta homecoming was short-lived.

The Hawks sent Howard and the No. 31 overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft to Charlotte for center Miles Plumlee, shooting guard Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick.

Howard, an eight-time All-Star and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, will be playing for his third team in three seasons following a disappointing one-year return to his Atlanta hometown.

Howard signed a three-year, $70.5 million deal with Atlanta and then sat out the fourth quarter in two of six playoff games in the Hawks' first-round loss to Washington.

Howard's averages with the Hawks - 13.5 points and 12.7 rebounds - were close to his production in his last of three seasons with Houston in 2015-16. Still, he finished the season unhappy about his diminished role in the playoffs, when he averaged eight points and 10.7 rebounds.

CHICAGO (AP) - Dwyane Wade has told the Chicago Bulls that he is exercising his $23.8 million option and will remain with them next season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the Bulls nor Wade had spoken publicly about the matter. Wade had until next week to decide whether to opt in or become a free agent.

Wade averaged 18.3 points on 43 percent shooting last season, his first with the Bulls after 13 years in Miami. He missed 11 games in March with a fractured elbow, but he returned for Chicago's final three games to help the Bulls make the playoffs.

Wade made $23.2 million this past season. He turns 36 in January.

PRO FOOTBALL

MIAMI (AP) - Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is donating his brain for medical research.

Sapp announced on social media that his brain will go to the Concussion Legacy Foundation after his death.

The 44-year-old said in a statement that he's started to feel the effects of the many hits he took during his 13-year NFL career. He said he's specifically become concerned about his memory. Sapp said he hopes his donation can help prevent concussions and permanent brain damage for future football players.

Sapp played defensive tackle from 1995-2003 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl ring in 2002. He then played for the Oakland Raiders from 2004-2007.

