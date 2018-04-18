Tuesday's Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Shohei Ohtani's third start for the Los Angeles Angels lasted only two innings after he developed a blister on his pitching hand.

The Angels pulled the Japanese two-way sensation early after he yielded three runs and four hits while struggling with his control against the AL-leading Boston Red Sox.

One inning after Ohtani left, the Angels announced the right-hander had developed a blister during the second inning.

Ohtani has had intermittent issues with blisters throughout his first few months with the Angels, and he had a bandage on one of his fingers last week.

Ohtani gave up a leadoff homer to Boston's Mookie Betts, and he couldn't throw his formidable breaking pitches for consistent strikes in the first night start of his big-league career. The Red Sox added two more runs in the second on Brock Holt's RBI single and Andrew Benintendi's sacrifice fly.

HOCKEY

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Brayden McNabb scored against his former team in the second period, lifting Vegas to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings that made the Golden Knights the first expansion team in NHL history to sweep its first playoff series.

Marc-Andre Fleury turned in another stellar performance, stopping 31 shots as the Knights finished off their fourth one-goal victory of the series. It was his second shutout of the series.

The Knights poured into the net to hug Fleury at the final horn. Vegas fans in the crowd chanted the goalie's name in celebration.

The Knights became the second team to win their first four playoff games, joining the 1970 Pittsburgh Penguins.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford says he expects ''substantive'' recommendations from the committee seeking ways to reform college basketball amid a federal investigation of corruption in the sport.

Speaking Tuesday at a regional Associated Press Sports Editors meeting, Swofford said he doesn't know what the commission led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will conclude next week when it is expected to present its report to the Division I Board of Directors and Board of Governors.

Swofford said it is ''hard to argue against the need for substantive change.''

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, speaking at a similar meeting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, hopes for an ''impactful outcome'' when Rice's committee releases its recommendations.

SOCCER

MOSCOW (AP) - FIFA charged World Cup host Russia with fan racism less than two months before the tournament begins.

Monkey chants were aimed at black French players, including Paul Pogba, during France's 3-1 friendly win over Russia in St. Petersburg last month.

''Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Russian Football Union for this incident,'' FIFA said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who is overseeing World Cup preparations, told state news agencies on Tuesday that Russia was cracking down on racist fans.

''We'll do anything so there are no discrimination cases,'' he said. ''But if that happens ... there should be zero tolerance for these people.''

The RFU said it is cooperating with the FIFA investigation.

PRO BASKETBALL

DETROIT (AP) - A Michigan company has filed a federal lawsuit against LeBron James, claiming his digital media platform stole an idea.

Adventure Enterprise is suing ''Uninterrupted,'' which was co-founded by James with business partner Maverick Carter, and Cree Nix for use of a ''Shop Talk,'' concept.

The Detroit-based company claims it shared the idea with Nix from 2014 to 2016, identifying her as an employee of ''Uninterrupted.''

Last year, ''Uninterrupted'' aired ''The Shop,'' where James and others talk in a barber shop.

Alabama recently released a trailer for ''Shop Talk'' that shows coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide star wide receiver Julio Jones talking in a barber shop. Earlier this month, ''Uninterrupted'' sent a letter to Alabama , citing concerns over copyright infringement and intellectual property.

WRESTLING

The Associated Press Sports Editors organization has recommended that its members refrain from covering USA Wrestling events after the federation said it will now require journalists to undergo a background check in order to cover its events.

APSE President Jeff Rosen, sports editor of The Kansas City Star, said in an email Tuesday that the new policy ''while probably well-intentioned, is problematic on multiple levels.''

''APSE applauds the effort to protect the safety of USA Wrestling athletes, but making journalists qualify for a membership and take a course in how to identify abuse and bullying is misguided,'' Rosen wrote. ''The lack of specificity on background checks, including the extent and areas of the checks, and the disposal of information and indemnification of the media is both alarming and dangerous.''

The federation said the new requirements - which will also include a mandatory hour-long U.S. Center for Safe Sports online video- are designed to increase safety in the sport.