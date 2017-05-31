Tuesday's Sports in Brief

TIGER WOODS

More disturbing images of Tiger Woods emerged in the black-and-white details of police reports, depicting him sound asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of a six-lane Florida road with two flat tires, the engine still running and a blinker flashing.

When a police officer woke him, Woods was so disoriented that he initially said he had just returned from playing golf in Los Angeles. Then, he said he didn't know where he was or how far away he was from his home in Jupiter Island.

He kept falling back asleep.

Eventually, he failed a sobriety test so badly that at one point officers moved toward him to ensure he didn't fall over.

There was no evidence of alcohol, however, confirming what Woods said Monday night when he issued a statement saying he had had an ''unexpected reaction'' to prescription medicine. Jupiter police said he took a breath test that showed no alcohol in his system. He later agreed to a urine test.

BASEBALL

MIAMI (AP) -- Jeb Bush has dropped out of the race for the Miami Marlins.

The ex-presidential candidate and former Florida governor is no longer interested in buying the Marlins and has ended his pursuit of the team, two people close to the negotiations said.

One of the people said former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who had been part of Bush's group, is still exploring a bid with other investors. The two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the parties involved aren't commenting publicly on the status of negotiations.

Jeter becomes the frontman for an investment group competing with a group led by businessman Tagg Romney, son of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney. The Romney group includes Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine and former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Giants reliever Hunter Strickland received a six-game suspension and Washington's Bryce Harper was penalized four games for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl at AT&T Park a day earlier.

Each also was fined an undisclosed amount. Major League Baseball said both players planned to appeal, so they were eligible to play in Tuesday night's game between the clubs. Baseball Senior Vice President Joe Garagiola Jr. typically hears player appeals.

Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch in the eighth inning and the Washington slugger charged the mound, wildly firing his helmet before trading punches to the head with Strickland during the Nationals' 3-0 win Monday at San Francisco.

MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre's explanation of the disciplinary decisions said Strickland intentionally hit ''Harper with a pitch, inciting the bench-clearing incident and fighting'' while Harper's suspension came ''for charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting.''

TENNIS

PARIS (AP) - Andy Murray joined other current players in rejecting tennis great Margaret Court's recent public stance against same-sex marriage.

The topic has generated discussion at the French Open - including about whether the Australian Open stadium that honors Court should have its name changed. There was also talk about whether a protest of some sort could take place in connection with that Grand Slam tournament next year.

''I don't see why anyone has a problem with two people who love each other getting married. If it's two men, two women, that's great. I don't see why it should matter. It's not anyone else's business,'' the No. 1-ranked Murray said after winning his first-round match at Roland Garros. ''Everyone should have, in my opinion ... the same rights.''

Court is an Australian who won a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles in the 1960s and 1970s and is now a Christian pastor. In a letter published in The West Australian newspaper, Court wrote that she would stop flying Qantas ''where possible'' because the Australian airline ''has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage.''

The 74-year-old Court has been a critic of homosexuality for decades.

PARIS (AP) - A French tennis player's French Open credential was revoked because he grabbed a reporter and kissed her on the neck during a live TV interview at the tournament.

The French Tennis Federation announced it was punishing 21-year-old qualifier Maxime Hamou ''following his inappropriate behaviour towards a female journalist'' a day earlier, when he lost in the first round at Roland Garros.

Read More