Tuesday's Sports in Brief

SOCCER

SOCHI, Russia (AP) -- After years of intrigue about allegedly corrupt World Cup bidding, FIFA published an investigation report that showed how voters exploited the murky system yet allowed Russia and Qatar to host the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

FIFA published investigator Michael Garcia's 430-page dossier less than 24 hours after Germany's biggest-selling daily Bild began reporting extracts from a leaked copy it received.

The full report verified the broad conclusions of a summary of Garcia's work published by FIFA in November 2014.

A Russia bid backed by Vladimir Putin gave limited cooperation to Garcia's team which found no evidence of undue influence. Putin met six of 22 FIFA voters before the December 2010 elections.

Qatar's ultimate victory over the United States tested FIFA's bid rules to the limit. The bid team used a full range of lavishly funded state and sports agencies, plus advisers who raised Garcia's suspicions.

GYMNASTICS

A former federal prosecutor says USA Gymnastics needs a ''complete cultural change'' to better protect athletes from sexual abuse.

The review released by Deborah Daniels recommends that all USA Gymnastics members be required to immediately report suspected sexual misconduct to legal authorities and the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Daniels also suggested that USA Gymnastics prohibit adults from being alone with minor gymnasts ''at all times.'' She says unrelated adults should not share or be alone in a sleeping room with gymnasts. She also recommended preventing adult members from having ''out of program'' contact with gymnasts through email, text or social media.

USA Gymnastics ordered the review last fall following a series of civil lawsuits filed against the organization and a former team doctor by a pair of gymnasts who claim the physician sexually abused them during their time on the U.S. national team.

Daniels says USA Gymnastics ''inadvertently suppressed'' reporting of abuse because of several factors, including that athletes are taught to follow instructions and obey coaches and trainers.BASEBALL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two Vanderbilt football players were shot in what police are calling an ''ill-conceived plan'' to recover a teammate's stolen cellphone.

Tae Daley, 18, suffered a noncritical gunshot wound to his leg, and Frank Coppet, 18, received noncritical birdshot wounds to his arms, Nashville police said in a statement. Detectives were working to identify and arrest the shooters.

According to police, 19-year-old Donaven Tennyson had offered his phone for sale on an internet site and met with a prospective buyer at a Chili's parking lot at 5 p.m. Monday. Tennyson told police his phone was stolen during the meeting and later that night was offered for sale on the same internet site.

Tennyson said he arranged a meeting with the seller in a Target parking lot and arrived with Daley and Coppet. Police said the three players brought a pellet pistol, which one of them said was ''to help get the phone back.''

Police said Coppet got out of Daley's Toyota with the pellet pistol in his hand when a man who pulled up next to them in a Buick got out and shot at the three players with an actual pistol. Police said another man in the Buick fired a shotgun at them.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Manager Joe Maddon and some of the Chicago Cubs will visit the White House on Wednesday, though it's not an official visit with President Donald Trump.

Maddon said that he was going out of respect for the Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs and donated to Trump's campaign. Maddon said it was voluntary for Cubs players and not an official trip.

The Cubs are in Washington to play the Nationals. The White House visit is so unofficial that Maddon said he thought it was only ''a possibility'' that he and the Cubs will see Trump. The team visited President Barack Obama at the White House as World Series champions in January before the end of his term.

The White House said later that Trump would participate in ''a meet and greet with the Chicago Cubs.'' The event is closed to the press, unlike typical White House visits by champion sports teams.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to the Washington Nationals.

