Tornado-warned storms roll through Ontario as severe storms trek east

Tuesday afternoon saw severe thunderstorms spark up across northeastern, central and southern Ontario. Some of them prompted tornado warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) but have since been dropped.

While there hasn't been any tornado confirmations, the potential was there for supercells near the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay in the afternoon and evening. There have been reports of hail of varying sizes, heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong winds in some areas.

Meanwhile, a line of nocturnal storms is expected to push east into the GTA, eastern Ontario and Quebec through the overnight hours.

Tornado watches are starting to drop as the risk subsides. Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for the GTA and eastern Ontario. Storms may still bring strong winds, heavy rain and large hail. More on what's to come with the severe storms, below.

DON'T MISS: Tornado 101 - What you need to know about staying safe

TUESDAY: SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PROMPT TORNADO WARNINGS, STORMS HEAD EAST

Tornado warnings were issued earlier Tuesday as thunderstorms capable of producing a twister were detected along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shores, as well as the Waterloo-Wellington region. They have dropped, but some of the watches remain in effect. However, the tornado risk is subsiding and watches are expiring.

The severe storm risk will linger through the late evening and overnight period, further inland from the Lake Huron shores. Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for the GTA and eastern Ontario.

A quasi-linear convective system (QLCS), or a squall line, is likely to develop in the evening, continuing overnight. Storms are likely to bring strong winds, hail and frequent lightning.

RELATED: Ontario's Tuesday tornado outbreak was an 'airborne octopus’

ONRiskTuePM

The storms will track into eastern Ontario early overnight and reach southern Quebec during the overnight period.

Visit our Complete Guide to Fall 2021 for an in-depth look at the Fall Forecast, tips to plan for it and much more!

Story continues

WATCH: A PREVIEW OF THE SEVERE WEATHER HEADED TOWARD THE GTA

Click here to view the video

BEYOND: WARMER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES DOMINATE

Conditions will settle down once the low-pressure system moves away from the region by the middle of the week. Southern Ontario will see more sunshine and less active weather for the second half of the week.

Temperatures will grow warmer by the end of the week, accompanied by a noticeable uptick in humidity. Friday could see feels-like values in the 30s for most. Mostly fair and warm on the weekend, but there will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms.

Toronto7Day

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to dominate the latter half of September, with the potential for a few days of very warm and possibly hot weather. Read more in the 2021 Fall Forecast, here.

Thumbnail courtesy of Lee Grant on Twitter, taken in Sauble Beach, Ont.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast across southern Ontario