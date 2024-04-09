Tuesday's Scottish Gossip: Connor Barron, Ianis Hagi, Jimmy Thelin, Sam Lammers, Rangers, Celtic, Dundee

[SNS]

Serie A clubs Sassuolo and Cagliari have made Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron a top summer target, with the 21-year-old soon to be out of contract at Pittodrie and available for £500,000 in training compensation. (Daily Record)

Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi's agent has confirmed that the 25-year-old, who has been linked with Galatasaray or an extended stay in Spain, will return to Rangers at the end of the season after an underwhelming loan spell with Alaves. (The Herald)

Rangers are not keen on loaning Sam Lammers out again next season and would prefer a permanent sale for the 26-year-old, who is thriving at Dutch club Utrecht as an out-and-out striker. (Football Insider)

Utrecht supporters have started a social media campaign to convince the Dutch club and Rangers to agree a permanent transfer for Sam Lammers following the forward's seven goals in 14 appearances on loan. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell midfielder Dylan Wells is expected to sign a new contract despite strong interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United in the 18-year-old. (Daily Record)

Logan Chalmers, the 24-year-old forward currently on loan to Ayr United, has hinted that he could leave Dundee United this summer. (The Courier)

Former Rangers winger Josh McPake is training with St Johnstone after signing a short-term deal with Stirling Albion as the 22-year-old is keen to maintain a full-time routine. (Daily Record)

Former Hibernian defender Niklas Gunnarsson says Aberdeen managerial target Jimmy Thelin likes his Elfsborg team to play a stringent, counter-attacking 4-3-3 formation with fast, physical, attacking football with a high press. (Daily Record)

Celtic have submitted a letter to the Scottish FA seeking answers over Rangers' derby penalty and have raised concerns over the VAR footage studied by referee John Beaton. (Daily Record)

An anticipated spike in hate crime reports around the Rangers-Celtic game has not materialised, according to a top police officer. (The National)

Dundee were drawing up another raft of contingency plans on Monday night, including a proposed Thursday night kick-off or switch to a neutral venue behind closed doors, as fears mounted their Wednesday match with Rangers might be washed out for a second time. (Daily Record)

Dundee currently have no concerns about the likelihood of their match against Rangers being postponed for a second time due to the state of the Dens Park pitch, with the surface understood to have held up well after the game against Motherwell at the weekend. (The Herald)